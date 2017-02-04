Exit Schengen, Fight Extremism: Le Pen Outlines Presidential Election Program

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The FN candidate proposed to restore national borders, exit the Schengen zone, reestablish customs offices, deny French citizenship to undocumented immigrants and simplify their deportation.

With regard to counterterror fight, Le Pen suggested forbidding all organizations in any way linked to fundamentalist Islam, closing mosques designated by the Interior Ministry as tied to the extremists and forbidding foreign funding for places of worship.

The far-right nominee proposed to leave the NATO military command to avoid entanglement in the conflicts that do not concern France and to ensure the ability to defend itself.

The first point in the manifesto suggests negotiations with the European Union on France's status, followed by a nationwide referendum on the membership of the bloc.

Le Pen, who the polls suggest is one of the presidential race favorites, will hold a rally in the French city of Lyon on Sunday.