23:57 GMT +304 February 2017
    Car Blast in Lugansk Kills Republic's Senior Commander

    Donetsk Republic Boosts Security After Murder of Lugansk Militia Chief

    © Ruptly.
    The self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR) increased security measures due to the threat of new terrorist attacks following the death of Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Militia Office Col. Oleg Anashchenko in a car explosion on Saturday, DPR Deputy Defense Minister Eduard Basurin said.

    DONETSK (Sputnik) — Anashchenko was killed in the city of Lugansk with the LPR suspecting that the terrorist attack was carried out by Kiev's special forces to destabilize the situation in the region.

    “The Ukrainian side is continuing to choose the most violent and devious methods of war, copying international terrorists … That’s why the DPR increased its security measures … We do not rule out the possibility of new provocative and terrorist acts in the republic,” Basurin told reporters.

    The attack occurred amid the escalation in the Donetsk region. In the town of Avdiivka Kiev forces and DPR militias are clashing. The conflicting parties have both accused each other of initiating the violence and have both suffered casualties.

    On Friday, a spokesperson of the DPR’s Office of Ombudsman said that over 30 people have been killed and more than 80 others, including 47 civilians, have been injured in the republic as a result of violence this year.

    Local residents examine their flat that has been destroyed as a result of night shelling to the flashpoint eastern town of Avdiivka
    © AFP 2016/ Aleksey FILIPPOV
    Recovery Efforts in Eastern Ukraine's Avdiivka Disrupted by Truce Violation
    On October 16, a blast in an elevator killed a prominent commander of the Donetsk People's Republic colonel Arseniy Pavlov (call sign Motorola). The Donetsk authorities accused Kiev of masterminding the murder.

    The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine flared up in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled legitimate President Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

    In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Since then, the ceasefire regime has been regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.

