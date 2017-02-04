Register
    Car Blast in Lugansk

    Car Blast in Lugansk May Have Killed Republic's Senior Commander

    A car blast in the capital of the Lugansk People's Republic in Donbass on Saturday killed two people.

    "The car of the chief of LPR People's Militia Office, Oleg Anashchenko, exploded… There were two people in the car, both are dead. According to the preliminary data, one of them is Anashchenko," the police press service said.

    A source in the law enforcement told Sputnik that the blast occurred at about 8 a.m. (06:00 GMT).

    The situation in southeastern Ukraine has escalated over the past few days, in particular near the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, where clashes between Kiev forces and the troops of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have intensified. The conflicting parties have both accused each other of initiating the violence.

    A spokesperson of DPR’s Office of Ombudsman said on Friday that over 30 people have been killed and more than 80 others, including 47 civilians, have been injured in the republic as a result of violence this year.

    On October 16, a blast in an elevator killed a prominent commander of the Donetsk People's Republics colonel Arseniy Pavlov (call sign Motorola). The Donetsk authorities accused Kiev of masterminding the murder.

    In May, a top military commander of the Lugansk People's Republics, Alexei Mozgovoi, was assassinated by unknown gunmen when his car ran into an ambush.

    The Donbass conflict erupted in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled legitimate President Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

    In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.

      avatar
      ViTran
      US again ... just as in Iraq
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Aren't a lot of the Kiev junta of Polish ancestry calling themselves Ukrainians? They're Greek Catholics!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I know hindsight is 20-20, but aren't there procedures about car bombs? Can't they be remote-start or something? I just can't understand not having some program in place. This is just another example of how Russia is not running operations. But maybe it is time for more Russian involvement. I just hope they have the coordinates on ALL of McCain's homes when the missile strikes begin.
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      The oligarks have contracted the 8200/mossad. What now?
