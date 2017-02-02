Video Shows Ukrainian Tanks Parked in Front of Residential Buildings

© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka Putin Explains Three Reasons Behind Ukraine Crisis Aggravation

The video was posted by BBC correspondent Tom Burridge on his Twitter account.

According to him, in Avdiivka he and his team came across Ukrainian soldiers and tanks that appeared to be battle ready and also heard noises that suggested that the ceasefire was not being observed.

Social network users noticed that in the video right behind the tanks there was a car and representatives of the OSCE mission.

We met Ukrainian troops and tanks in #Avdiivka who seemed ready for action — and we could hear that there is no ceasefire here #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/9HGDrNAkWJ — Tom Burridge (@TomBurridgebbc) February 1, 2017

​Strangely enough these huge noisy armored vehicles which are clearly visible on the video were not as noticeable to some people.

Earlier in the day an official representative of the press center of the Ukrainian security Leonid Matyukhin told Sputnik that he denied the presence of the tanks, saying that that there were no tanks in Avdiivka.

"I have spent the whole day in Avdiivka today, I have not seen any tanks, I saw one police armored reconnaissance vehicle," Matyukhin said, adding that it was necessary to check the scene of the filming.

The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days, with civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity. The Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia have accused each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had to interrupt his visit to Germany due to the escalation of the security situation on the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. He also charged his aides with calling for an extraordinary session of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine to discuss the situation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow had reliable data that the Ukrainian independent armed groups, supported by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery, were behind the attack on Avdiivka.