Kremlin Says Ukrainian Independent Battalions Involved in Avdiivka Attack

"There is reliable data, which proves that yesterday, there was an attempt from the independent groups to attack the territory under control of Donbass republics. It is evident that, unfortunately, we cannot talk about Kiev's ability to control all these groups, it is unlikely that there is a necessary level of control. But, nevertheless, the aggressive actions of these independent armed groups were conducted with the support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery," Peskov told journalists.
On January 19, the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) informed of the aggravation of situation in Donbas. According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military fired 900 shells toward the DPR territory on Sunday. The shelling continued on Monday and Tuesday.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Another PALESTINE. Where Russia is ALL TALK and no action. PUTIN DRAGGED feet so much, that it led to this situation.
cast235
Not even a law suit to help Yanu defend at ICC , because Ukraine constitution prohibits violent take over.
Crimea won't leave Russia no matter what anyone say or do.