Kremlin Says Ukrainian Independent Battalions Involved in Avdiivka Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian town of Avdiivka located on the demarcation line in the Donetsk region has been under attack since Sunday. Water and power supplies were reportedly cut off in the town on Monday.

"There is reliable data, which proves that yesterday, there was an attempt from the independent groups to attack the territory under control of Donbass republics. It is evident that, unfortunately, we cannot talk about Kiev's ability to control all these groups, it is unlikely that there is a necessary level of control. But, nevertheless, the aggressive actions of these independent armed groups were conducted with the support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery," Peskov told journalists.

On January 19, the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) informed of the aggravation of situation in Donbas. According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military fired 900 shells toward the DPR territory on Sunday. The shelling continued on Monday and Tuesday.