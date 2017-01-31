Register
21:11 GMT +331 January 2017
Live
    Search
    European flags are reflected at the entrance of the Berlaymont building EU Commission in Brussels

    'Many Have Doubts About the European Idea': Europe Slips in Civil Liberty Report

    © AFP 2016/ GEORGES GOBET
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8670

    Europe can "no longer be taken for granted as a bastion of democratic stability," with Turkey, Hungary and Poland headlining a number of European countries to have experienced a restriction in political rights and civil liberties in the past year, a new report has found.

    Research from the US think tank Freedom House noted that a quarter of countries to have registered a decline in the state of democracy in 2016 were in Europe, with the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Serbia and Spain among those mentioned.

    Overall, 67 countries suffered net declines in political rights and civil liberties, marking the 11th consecutive year that reductions outnumbered improvements.

    ​"While in past years the declines in freedom were generally concentrated among autocracies and dictatorships that simply went from bad to worse, in 2016 it was established democracies — countries rated 'Free' in the report's ranking system — that dominated the list of countries suffering setbacks," the report said.

    "In fact, 'Free' countries accounted for a larger share of the countries with declines than at any time in the past decade, and nearly one-quarter of the countries registering declines in 2016 were in Europe."

    Turkey, Poland, Hungary

    Bulgarians talk on a street in Sofia backdropped by the European Union flag 27 September 2006.
    © AFP 2016/ Valentina Petrova
    Corruption Runs Rampant in Bulgaria and Romania After 10 Years of EU Membership

    Turkey's crackdown on society following last year's failed coup, which has included the sacking or suspension of more than 100,000 civil servants, the arrest of tens of thousands of suspected coup plotters and the closure of several media outlets, saw the country register a freedom score of —15 for the past 12 months alone.

    Another country highlighted in the report was Poland, with researchers saying the country's the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party had delivered "serious blows" to Poland's democratic institutions.

    ​"The government passed legislation that has politicized public media, neutered the constitutional court, handed the security services sweeping powers of surveillance, and restricted the right of public protest. It has also proposed worrisome regulations on NGOs."

    These measures were compared to those of Viktor Orban's Fidesz party in Hungary.

    ​"Both governments have repudiated liberal values, attacked the institutions of pluralism, and sought to use the economic power of the state for partisan political ends. While the PiS has focused on providing economic benefits to its core constituents, Fidesz has manipulated laws and state contracts to enrich an affiliated business elite that can buttress its future political dominance."

    Europe Increasingly Divided

    On a broader scale, recent events such as the migration crisis, the fight against Islamic terrorism and relations with Russia have led to increased division across the continent.

    ​While concluding that the majority in Europe likely view Russia as "repressive and dangerous," the Freedom House report said "many have come to have doubts about certain core values that underpin the European idea."

    "They are increasingly inclined to question the economic and social benefits of European integration and democratic solidarity in general,' the report said.

    "In the wake of last year's developments, it is no longer possible to speak with confidence about the long-term durability of the EU."

    Related:

    Poland Dismisses 'Groundless' EU Threats Over Constitution Crisis
    Poland's Constitutional Changes 'Threaten Human Rights' - Council of Europe
    Hungary 'State of Terror' Constitutional Amendment to Violate Human Rights
    EU Parliament Threatens Turkey With Sanctions for Crackdown on Opposition
    Tags:
    EU divisions, democratic institutions, political rights, civil liberties, crackdown, coup attempt in Turkey, Polish Law and Justice Political Party (PiS), Fidesz, Freedom House, European Union, Hungary, Europe, Poland, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok