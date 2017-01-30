Over 1 Million Britons Sign Petition to Prevent Trump's State Visit to UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over one million people have signed an online petition at the website of the UK Parliament demanding to prevent US President Donald Trump from paying an official visit to the United Kingdom, as of Monday.
"Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen," the petition said.
The petition has already got the 100,000 signatures needed to be considered for a debate in the Parliament.
Over 1 million people have signed. @theresa_may we will not back down, cancel state visit and condemn the #Muslimban https://t.co/ySphksOliV— Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) 30 января 2017 г.
1 million out of 65 million does not really add to anything of concern. The monarchy is a out dated imperial regime that should have imploded a long time ago. And the UK government with it!!! So now there cozy US M8s are no longer because he, Trump, has changed all there previously agreed to B/S rules!!!
landauroj
They complain about Trump in spite of the facts that his actions do not affect the good life of the UK people complaining. Trump name, because of the mass media, has become a synonym of being a monster because his "pussy graver" incident. Trump name at the moment is worse than Assad name which according to the media is a mass murder (Boris, Cameron, Blair, etc). I would not take note of these signatures. More than a millions marched against the war in Syria (Tony Blair) but he opted to ignore it.
Capt'nSkippy !!!