Register
14:50 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport

    Over 1 Million Britons Sign Petition to Prevent Trump's State Visit to UK

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Europe
    Get short URL
    210205

    Donald Trump's visit is possible, but not an Official State Visit, as it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen, the petition reads.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over one million people have signed an online petition at the website of the UK Parliament demanding to prevent US President Donald Trump from paying an official visit to the United Kingdom, as of Monday.

    "Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen," the petition said.

    The petition has already got the 100,000 signatures needed to be considered for a debate in the Parliament.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    May Should Postpone Trump's UK Visit Over US Entry Ban - Labour Party Leader
    On January 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

    Related:

    Three Iranians Stuck in Vienna Airport Due to US Entry Ban - Austrian Airlines
    Britons With Dual Citizenship to Have Right to Enter US Despite Entry Ban
    Finnish Ministers Slam Trump's Entry Ban for Muslims
    UK Foreign Secretary Talks to Trump's Team About UK Entry Ban Exemption
    Tags:
    petition, Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump, Britain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      landauroj
      The majority of people of the UK are just idealistic with those ideas that suit them and their living stand, providing that those ideas do not interfere with their good life. So these people support these ideas because those ideas make them feel good (good feeling factor) in spite their own country government actions are responsible of the social injustice in other countries. Middle age people feel they are doing a Christian duty by donated on line money, and now these donations have become absurd. It is a business nowadays.
      They complain about Trump in spite of the facts that his actions do not affect the good life of the UK people complaining. Trump name, because of the mass media, has become a synonym of being a monster because his “pussy graver” incident. Trump name at the moment is worse than Assad name which according to the media is a mass murder (Boris, Cameron, Blair, etc). I would not take note of these signatures. More than a millions marched against the war in Syria (Tony Blair) but he opted to ignore it.
    • Reply
      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      1 million out of 65 million does not really add to anything of concern. The monarchy is a out dated imperial regime that should have imploded a long time ago. And the UK government with it!!! So now there cozy US M8s are no longer because he, Trump, has changed all there previously agreed to B/S rules!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok