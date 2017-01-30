Over 1 Million Britons Sign Petition to Prevent Trump's State Visit to UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over one million people have signed an online petition at the website of the UK Parliament demanding to prevent US President Donald Trump from paying an official visit to the United Kingdom, as of Monday.

"Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen," the petition said.

The petition has already got the 100,000 signatures needed to be considered for a debate in the Parliament.

Over 1 million people have signed. @theresa_may we will not back down, cancel state visit and condemn the #Muslimban https://t.co/ySphksOliV — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) 30 января 2017 г.