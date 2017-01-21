Register
21 January 2017
    Leaving EU Single Market to Have 'Disastrous Effects' on UK Economy

    Europe
    Britain and EU After Brexit
    Leaving the European Union’s single market will have disaster consequences for the economy of the United Kingdom and will instigate Scotland to withdraw from the United Kingdom, member of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade from the United Kingdom David Martin told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May during her speech on Brexit process realization announced that the United Kingdom would leave the EU single market following exit from the European Union and focus would be made on bilateral free trade deals with the EU member states. Furthermore, London would withdraw from the EU Customs Union and jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

    “On a slender majority the Prime Minister has opted for the hardest of Brexits — leaving the Single Market. I think this will have disastrous effects for the British economy and push Scotland closer to leaving the United Kingdom,” Martin said.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Wellbeing Centre which provides support to people recovering from mental health needs, in Aldershot, Hampshire, January 9, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Steve Parsons
    Theresa May's Brexit Vision: Will It Work?
    On Thursday Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed her determination to "save" Scotland from Brexit and continue to fight the Conservatives over a "hard" approach to the deal.

    Martin stressed that the UK would be negotiating with the EU on the trade deal from a position of weakness due to inexperience of the government's trade negotiators.

    “It will be very difficult to achieve the same quality of deals that they are used to through membership of the European Union,” Martin added.

    May announced that the UK would invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which will start Brexit negotiations, by the end of this March. Her announcement came after the majority of votes in a June referendum were given in favor of leaving the bloc, even though voters in Scotland, Northern Ireland and London supported the United Kingdom staying in the bloc. On November 3, the High Court ruled that the UK government needs parliamentary approval before the initiation of Brexit procedure. The final point on that issue will be put on January 24 by the decision of the UK Supreme Court.

    Britain and EU After Brexit

      Zoanthropy
      David Martin, is out of touch.

      The pain will be felt by Germany, Brussels and the Luxembourg Banks.
      Open your books EU, time for a full audit ?
