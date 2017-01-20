UK Government Blows $123 Million on Carbon Capture Project - Report

Concerns over the price to consumers led to the competitions demise, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).
The Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) competition was the second bid by the government to support schemes in the UK that capture pollution from power stations or heavy industry and store it permanently underground.
LATEST NAO REPORT —> Carbon Capture and Storage: the second competition for government support — https://t.co/TomxfdpEpe pic.twitter.com/rMKEnREjLI— NationalAuditOffice (@NAOorguk) January 20, 2017
The report, which was produced by the NAO, warned that it was "currently inconceivable" that the CCS projects would be developed with government support, and that the competition costs did not achieve value for money.
In 2012, the Department of Energy and Climate Change, which is now part of the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), began the program without agreeing with the treasury on the amount of financial support that would be available over the life time of the projects.
This ultimately contributed to the Treasury pulling its pledged US$1.2 billion in capital funding in late 2015, resulting in the competition's cancellation.
Shortly before the project was cancelled, it had two preferred bidders — the White Rose consortium in North Yorkshire which planned to build a new coal plant with the technology and Shell's scheme in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.
The initial estimations made by the NAO said that the competition would cost consumers between U $2.4 billion and US$7.3 billion. However by 2015, these costs had risen to almost US$10 billion. The Treasury became concerned that the project would not be cost-effective to consumers.
The Treasury also said that it would not guarantee further investment needed to expand the technology and there were better uses for the money.
This is not the first time a competition run by the government to kick-start CCS has been cancelled. In 2011, the government having spent U $70 million had to stop the project.
"The department has now tried twice to kick-start CCS in the UK, but there are still no examples of the technology working," said Amyas Morse, head of the National Audit Office.
"There are undoubtedly challenges in getting CCS established, but the department faced an uphill battle as a result of the way it ran the latest competition," she added.
A spokesperson for BEIS said that although the door has not closed on carbon capture and storage of technology, the key decision to control government spending and protect consumer bills is of paramount importance.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The CCS community is attempting to craft an alternative Bizarro-World Universe of hyper-politicized and anti-industrial activity which is totally divorced from what is currently known about how to isolate industrial-grade carbon dioxide for commercial purposes. They are doomed to fail as all these processes are well-known and are in fact licensable for 2% of the gross revenues generated by such applications.
support
Who invented and still controls the process of separating CO2 and SOx from wellhead natural gas is an American firm whose market dominance in this field was crafted in large part by the renowned Russian immigrant chemist Ipatieff called UOP at www.uop.com/about-us/uop-history/the-peace-of-1931 Their process not only removes carbon dioxide from your household & industrial natural gas but has done so for over 70 years. Such CO2 is also used for the synthesis of methanol, ethanes and polyfinss for the manufacture (using another process known as the Fischer-Tropsch water gas shift) of plastics, synthetic lubricants, fuels, paints & varnishes, textiles and pharmaceuticals.
Carbon dioxide is one of the most actively traded chemical compounds on the planet and has been for decades. Here are statistics courtesy of the United Nations UNIDO division called COMTRADE which itemizes exports and imports of this compound, including averaged pricing per kilo by nation:
data.un.org/Data.aspx?q=inorganic+chemicals&d=ComTrade&f=_l1Code%3a29%3byr%3a2016%3bcmdCode%
If you need to capture carbon from your refinery or power plant operation, it is also easy-peasy and a matter of conventional industrial practice. The American Institute for Chemical Engineers are the go-to folks for this technology which they have been providing to the natural gas & refinery industry for over 70 years.
www.aiche.org/topics/energy/carbon-capture-storage
Not surprisingly there are those in the carbon dioxide and industrial gas trading industry who are doing the only sensible thing: directly monetizing capture CO2 for industrial applications. Here is but one set of North American examples:
www.globalccsinstitute.com/projects/co2-utilisation-plants-%E2%80%93-north-america
Other uses for CO2 are so basic it makes one want to weep. What makes kvass safe to drink is the carbonic acid (or CO2 + H20) which is created during the fermentation process. There is no reason why industrial scale CO2 capture could not be used to purify potable water supplies in developing or advanced countries instead of using expensive & potentially lethal chlorine.
Here is also THE technical journal for CO2 usage "The Journal For CO2 Utilization" as published by Reed-Elsevier:
www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/22129820
IMO all the money wasted by this request for proposals process went to drinks, playing the ponies, rock concerts, massage parlours and high-maintenance girlfriends, all of which are not necessarily evil undertakings but they definitely are options not to be exercised using taxpayer money.