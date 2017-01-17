Kyrgyz Forensic Scientists Identify 37 Bodies From Crashed Turkish Plane

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Scientists had to reassemble five bodies from parts collected at the crash site, the minister added. He said identified victims had been reclaimed by their relatives and would be buried.

Facebook Turns on Safety Check Function Amid Kyrgyz Plane Crash

"Thirty-seven bodies have been identified, including 17 children," Abulgaziev told reporters.

ACT Airlines’ Boeing 747 crashed early Monday near the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, while flying from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It was supposed to make a stopover at Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport when it came down less than a mile from the runway. It razed 32 homes, killing the crew and people on the ground.

