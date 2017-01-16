Register
17:35 GMT +316 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Crash of a Turkish Airlines cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek

    Turkish Cargo Plane Crash in Bishkek: 'It's a Miracle That We Survived' (VIDEO)

    Sputnik
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Turkish Cargo Plane Crash in Bishkek (12)
    0 20411

    A Turkish cargo plane crashed damaging homes near Manas airport close to the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, where it was supposed to make a stopover. One family was inside their home when the plane crashed right outside their window, destroying their roof. Sputnik Kyrgyzstan spoke to the victim in an interview.

    A resident of Dacha-Suu village, Baktygul Kubatova, was asleep inside her home with her two young children when she was awakened by a loud crash just outside her window.

    (2:22 / 15.73Mb / просмотров видео: 113)
    Turkish Cargo Plane Crash: ‘It’s a Miracle That We Survived’

    As soon as she woke up she realized that the roof had begun to crumble and they were trapped inside their house with no time to run out.

    “I opened my eyes and saw red flames in the window. I did not have the time to figure out anything, as the ceiling began to crumble on us. I put a blanket over my son, he was crying and I lay motionless next to him. My daughter slept on the couch beside us,” Kubatova told Sputnik Kyrgyzstan.

    She further said that “it was a miracle that we survived.” When the ceiling stopped collapsing, she began to call out to her husband and with the help of a neighbor pulled Baktygul and the children out from under the rubble.

    “When we went outside there was fire everywhere. I'm still in shock and do not know how we managed to survive. I do not know whether to laugh or cry,” she said.

    Turkish cargo plane on a flight from Hong-Kong has crashed near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
    © Sputnik/ Tabyldy Kadyrbekov
    Up to 31 Bodies, 9 Body Parts Found at Turkish Plane Crash Site in Bishkek (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    The tragic catastrophe has left Kubatova’s family alive but without a roof over their heads. Their house has been destroyed and she doesn’t know if any of her neighbors had survived.

    The cargo plane was a Boeing 747 operated by Turkey's ACT Airlines. It crashed into homes near Manas airport while en route from Hong Kong to Istanbul via Bishkek.

    "Preliminary data indicates that the deaths of at least 31 people have been established and nine human body parts have been found near Manas airport as a result of the Boeing 747 crash," the press service said, citing information obtained from the emergencies minister.

    A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti that Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed readiness to provide any necessary assistance in a phone conversation with Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldayev.

    Topic:
    Turkish Cargo Plane Crash in Bishkek (12)

    Related:

    Kyrgyzstan’s Prosecutors Open Criminal Probe Into Turkish Cargo Jet Crash
    Kyrgyzstan Checking Info About Citizen's Involvement in Istanbul Attack
    Turkish Cargo Plane Crashes Near Bishkek
    Russia's Deal With Turkey on Flights Over Syria is More Than Meets the Eye
    Tags:
    TK6491, plane crash, survivor, catastrophe, death, casualties, interview, Boeing 747, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Tourists visit a part of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, which means “Battleship Island,” off Nagasaki, Nagasaki Prefecture, southern Japan
    Living Nightmare: World’s Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok