Register
13:23 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US Colonel Christopher Norrie is pictured during a welcome ceremony at the Polish-German border in Olszyna, Poland on January 12, 2017

    Satirical German Political Party Fails to See Humor in US Deployment to Poland

    © AFP 2016/ NATALIA DOBRYSZYCKA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    132710

    Critical of the decision to send thousands of US troops and military vehicles to Eastern Europe via Germany, members of Germany's Die Partei (The Party) met with US troops in Germany on their way to Poland and elsewhere in Eastern Europe.

    US-Panzer in Bremerhaven
    © REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer
    Germany Counts Cost of Biggest US Military Shipment to Europe Since Cold War
    Germany's Die Partei (The Party) was established in 2004 by satirist Martin Sonneborne, former editor of the satirical magazine Titanic. In 2014 it received its first parliamentary seat, when Sonneborne was elected to the European Parliament.

    Many of its proposals are parodies of serious political proposals. For example, after the UK's Brexit vote Die Partei proposed throwing some more countries out of the EU for good measure. 

    In the European Parliament, Sonneborne proposed reinstating EU Commission Regulation 2257/94, an often-ridiculed piece of legislation which regulated the production of bananas and cucumbers, including their length, shape and texture. However, instead of fruit and vegetables, Sonneborne wanted to apply the law to export weapons. Weapons with a curved barrel would be unusable, he explained.

    As US soldiers made their way from their German bases to Eastern Europe last week as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, Die Partei members went to meet them.

    On Friday the US transferred the largest shipment of military equipment to Europe since the end of the Cold War, when three freight ships of more than 2,500 military vehicles arrived in the north German port of Bremerhaven. The operation plans to station 4,200 US troops in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania and the Baltic countries.

    Philipp Hennig, Die Partei chairman in the town of Frankfurt an der Oder, on the border with Poland, met with US soldiers who had stopped in the town on the way to their nine-month deployment in Eastern Europe.

    He told Sputnik Deutschland that his attire, a uniform similar to that worn by soldiers in the former East Germany, gave him something to talk about with the soldiers, because they were in uniform too. The US soldiers seemed like nice guys but it was tough to keep the conversation going, Hennig said.


    'Die Partei of Frankfurt an der Oden part with US troops traveling east.. smiley!' the party posted on Facebook.

    "We talked about Coca Cola, burgers and Mickey Mouse. As a pacifist, I did not have so much in common with the soldiers and I didn't know what to talk about. In the end, our security officer Tobias Dietrich also signaled that he was not quite sure whether they understood German at all." 

    Hennig added that he has concerns about the transfer of the military equipment to Europe and its impact on regional security. The deployment of US troops across the globe since 1945 has not made the world safer, he noted.

    "In my opinion, any major movement of military technology is to be carried out with caution, unless it is going to the scrap yard. In our party manifesto we propose that all decisions on Eastern Europe policy should first go to a 75-year-old, because the 50-year-old bureaucrats who are taking political decisions now no longer understand historical contexts."

    "In addition, as far as we know, the (deployment of) NATO troops east of Frankfurt (Oder) also violate the agreements made by Gorbachev and Kohl."

    In an interview with Sputnik Deutschland in August, Die Partei leader Sonneborne said that his party does not adhere to the traditionally pro-American political position of Germany's mainstream parties. 

    This file photo taken on September 29, 2015 shows the logo of German car maker Volkswagen seen at a northern Virginia dealer in Woodbridge, Virginia
    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Silent US Trade War With EU Behind Targeting of Germany's 'Big Fish'
    He said he would like to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the European Parliament, or to Germany for a Schnitzel in the German Bundestag.

    "I would like to speak with Vladimir Putin. As a party we are not as strictly pro-American and America-orientated as the other parties traditionally are. I have a Palestinian hairdresser and he knows a lot about politics. That's why I go to him. He recently asked me, why don't we trade more with Russia? Why are we so terribly West-aligned?' And I couldn't really disagree with him," Sonneborne said.

    Ahead of state elections in Berlin in September, in which Die Partei gained two percent of the vote, the leader explained that his party positions itself as a protest vote against mainstream parties.

    "There are two parties in Berlin which people looking for a protest vote can choose if they are not satisfied with the established system. The idiots choose one party, Alternative for Germany, and the intelligent ones, let's say the one who finished school, choose Die Partei," Sonneborne said.

    Related:

    Germany to Extend Training Mission in Iraq After Berlin Attack
    German Police Union Chief Lambasts Politicians Over Skyrocketing Migrant Crime
    Germany Hunts For Huge Neo-Nazi Underground Movement
    US Forces' Movements on German Soil Spark Protest Among Politicians, Activists
    Tags:
    troops, Operation Atlantic Resolve, Die Partei, US Army Europe, East Germany, Germany, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation?
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok