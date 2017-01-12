Register
14:39 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz (File)

    New OSCE Head Kurz Turns to Anti-Russian Sanctions After Migrant Policy Success

    © AFP 2016/ John MACDOUGALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    279721

    New OSCE chairman Sebastian Kurz has declared he wants to build bridges in Europe and lift anti-Russian sanctions, but it remains to be seen whether he can repeat his successful handling of the recent migrant crisis, Austrian commentator Stefan Haderer told Sputnik Deutschland.

    Troops of the the Nagorno-Karabakh army are on the first line of defense at a makeshift model of a church they use as an altar
    © Sputnik/
    Armenian Foreign Minister Calls for OSCE Prompt Reaction to Karabakh Conflict
    On January 1 Austria assumed the chairmanship in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz became the organization's acting chairman.

    Addressing the OSCE council last year, the incoming chairman said that Austria will seek to mend bridges in Europe, and utilize its position in the heart of the continent to facilitate dialogue between East and West.

    "During our Chairmanship, Austria will build on its role as an honest broker and foster dialogue and co-operation in the OSCE region," he said.

    Last month Kurz told Germany's Der Spiegel magazine that Austria will seek to use its presidency to alter the EU's policy of sanctions, and urged Europe to begin to lift sanctions against Russia and stop thinking in terms of Cold War-era blocs.

    "We need to build confidence in Europe again and move away from a system of punishment to a system of incentive," he said.

    Kurz, 30, belongs to the center-right Austrian People's Party (OVP), and has been Austria's foreign minister since 2013 in a coalition government with the Social Democratic Party (SPO).

    According to opinion polls, Kurz is one of Austria's most popular politicians. A Gallup survey of 600 Austrians conducted in July found that Kurz has a 42 percent approval rating, far ahead of his nearest rival, SPD Chancellor Christian Kern, whose work was approved of by 24 percent of respondents.

    Aftermath of Debaltseve shelling in Donetsk Region
    © Sputnik/ Igor Maslov
    Ukrainian Conflict to 'Escalate Until Trump's Inauguration'
    Kurz's popularity rose significantly during the recent refugee crisis in Europe, when Austria took a firm line against uncontrolled immigration, Austrian commentator Stefan Haderer wrote in Sputnik Deutschland on Wednesday.

    "His popularity rose above all during the refugee crisis, when it was comparatively hard to find praise for the German Chancellor Angela Merkel in online comments. Kurz's words are not moralizing or appeasing, but clearly chosen and sharp – and this seems to be much better received by the Austrian population."

    Kurz represents a wing of European policy which strives for a strong, independent Europe like that dreamed of by former French President Charles de Gaulle. His vision for the EU is in contrast to "Transatlanticists" like Merkel, Haderer wrote.

    "In Brussels, fronts are hardening between two ideological camps. On the one hand there are politicians such as Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, who supports Angela Merkel and her 'welcome culture' and who reproach Kurz's 'right-wing ideas.' This group includes some people who can be called 'Transatlanticists,' because they are dependent on the White House for many of their ideas. Many representatives of this camp, for example, supported regime change in Libya and Syria and supported sanctions against Russia – without discussing risks, mistakes and their own weaknesses."

    "The other camp, which Kurz probably belongs to, strives for a change in foreign policy and wishes for a strong, independent Europe, which former French President Charles de Gaulle also dreamed of. Kurz has also repeatedly criticized the EU's dependence on Turkey. With the closure of the Balkan migration route, the Austrian foreign minister was able to convince critics from the other camp. However, solutions have still not been created for the ongoing refugee crisis," Haderer wrote.

    Migrants heading to Germany during a snow shower at the German-Austrian border near Wegscheid, Germany, Saturday Nov. 21, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Armin Weigel/dpa
    Blow to Schengen as Austria Refuses to Re-Open German Border
    Kurz was instrumental in the closure of the Balkan migration route in March this year, when he traveled to Eastern European neighbors to agree on the imposition of border controls.

    In August Kurz told Germany's Rheinische Post that the migration route will remain closed, and that doing so sends a clear signal to economic migrants.

    "(In 2015) the countries of the Western Balkans were encouraged to send the trains further. This signal inspired refugees from all over the world to leave. The gateway to Europe was open. Now we have a reversal in trend. The borders are tight and the people smugglers' prices have risen rapidly. Illegal migration has become more unattractive," Kurz said.

    That position has since been echoed by leading EU politicians such as European Council President Donald Tusk. Tusk opened a migration summit in Vienna in September saying that "we need to ensure, practically and politically, that the West Balkan route of illegal migration remains closed forever."

    However, it remains to be seen whether Kurz's successful handling of the migration crisis can be repeated during his leadership of the OSCE.

    According to Haderer, while Kurz's declaration that Austria intends to build bridges during its OSCE presidency is an admirable one, success in this area will ultimately depend on other parties to negotiations.

    "The idea of building bridges – an active Austrian policy of negotiation between the US and Russia – sounds very tempting. However, success will not be decided in Vienna, but in Washington, Moscow and the capital cities of Eastern Europe," he concluded.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    It’s Happened Again: Austrian NYE Sex Assaults Flashback to Cologne Crimes
    Alleged Sexual Abuse by Migrants in Austria Should Be Europe's Wake-Up Call
    Austrian Police Search Refugee Shelters After Sexual Assaults on New Year’s Eve
    Tags:
    Balkan route, migration, OSCE, Sebastian Kurz, Balkans, Europe, EU, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Marques rouges
      Sounds good... but how do you become foreign minister at 27 ???
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      A brilliant honest forthright personality looking for constructive solutions not draconian blood lust vamperists in the form of Merkel and Hollande.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok