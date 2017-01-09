OSCE Detects Ukraine Tanks, Missiles Outside Withdrawn Weapons Area in Donbas

© AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV OSCE SMM Observers Record 75% Spike in Donbass Ceasefire Violations

DONETSK (Sputnik) — The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) detected tanks and air defense missile systems of the Kiev forces outside the areas designated for the withdrawn weapons in eastern Ukraine, a source in the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) press service told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"The SMM patrol detected two T-64 main battle tanks near the city of Konstantinovka, located 60 kilometers [37 miles] to the north of Donetsk out of the sites for the withdrawn weapons in the government-controlled areas. There were also detected two Osa surface-to-air missile systems moving to the west near the town of Novoaidar, located 49 kilometers of Luhansk," the source said.

Eastern Ukraine has been in turmoil since April 2014, when the government in Kiev launched a military offensive against militia in Donbas. The warring parties reached a ceasefire deal in February 2015, brokered by Russia, France and Germany in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The deal stipulated a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, an all-for-all prisoner exchange and constitutional reforms which would give a special status to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

