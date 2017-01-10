Register
20:11 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    English flag

    'Not Brits Please, We're English': Englishness Rising at Britishness’ Expense

    © Flickr/ Elliott Brown
    Europe
    Get short URL
    212411

    English patriotism is rising while the British identity is declining, with English residents increasingly likely to describe themselves as purely English, a YouGov survey has suggested.

    The study, led by former Labour cabinet minister John Denham, now head of the University of Winchester's Centre for English Identity and Politics, found a fifth of people described themselves as English exclusively rather than British, a leap from a mere 14 percent in 2015.

    Chris Curtis, political research executive at YouGov, said it was too early to say whether this apparent decline in Britishness was a transitory blip or long-term trend. Although, he believes there has been demonstrably increasing political and social divergence between the UK's constituent countries, particularly in the wake of the 2015 general election and June 2016 EU referendum.

    "We've definitely seen the rise of Englishness and Scottishness, although it's difficult to tell whether we're seeing the beginning of a new normal or there'll be a Britishness resurgence in the future. Moreover, the EU referendum exposed how England itself is so split on the issue. The vast majority of leave voters in England considered themselves English, just one in five Remainers did," Chris Curtis told Sputnik.

    Curtis added that the findings had major implications for Labour, as just 25 percent of the party's voters identified as English — a demographic UKIP, under the leadership of Paul Nutall, is overtly targeting.

    Britain
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UK Calls for 'Loyalty Oath' to Combat Extremism
    In all, 35 percent of English people said they were "just" English, or more English than they were British. Those describing themselves as solely British simultaneously fell from 15 to 8 percent. Now, under a fifth describe themselves as more British or exclusively British. In party terms, a majority of UKIP voters saw themselves as English (56 percent), while only 23 percent of Lib Dems did.

    In regional terms, residents of the West Midlands were most likely to identify more with Englishness, at 40 percent, while Londoners were least, at 30 percent.

    The study also highlighted a growing correlation between national identity and political behavior, considering polls conducted during and after the referendum that showed electors who felt most English were more likely to vote Leave.

    The findings echo those of a different survey conducted by YouGov in December 2016, which recorded sizeable support for immigrants intending to settle in Britain being obliged to swear an oath of integration with British values and society. In all, 66 percent of respondents agreed with the proposal, and a majority of voters of all parties backed it; 93 percent of UKIP voters, 80 percent of Conversative voters, 61 percent of Liberal Democratic voters and 54 percent of Labour voters.

    Support for an oath also bridged the Brexit divide, with a majority of Remain voters backing it — 51 percent said they think immigrants should swear an oath, versus 85 percent of Leave voters.

    Related:

    'Really British' Shop Accused of Racism Over Shelves Full of UK Themed Stuff
    Majority of Brits Feel Immigrants Should Swear an Oath of Integration
    Not All Know Nuttall: New UKIP Leader to Put 'Great' Back Into Britain
    Tags:
    oath, national identity, country, Brexit, survey, society, identity, immigrants, YouGov, Labour Party, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Conservative Party, Liberal Democrats, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Marques rouges
      Wank...rs ... when you visit London people are neither English nor British !!!
    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      This is because because Britain has been misconstrued and touted by the establishment as a country denuded of a cultural sense of ethnos. In fact, the idea of Britain is one firmy rooted in the Germanic-Latin superethnos and this has been so since the early Dark Ages. The replacement of superethnos with that of Celtic ethnos harmonizes the immigrant transient nature within the European superethnos- while appealing to passionarity- which the Celts possess in abundance.
      What led to this? It's in the nature of maritime colonial expansion- which bred the liberalism which corrupted the sense of superethnos and passionarta alike within the Anglo-Saxon world. The Celts are an exception due to their connection to the land. Ultimately, the Anglo-Saxon model has prevailed and while this has oppressed ethnos and undermined superethnos- Eurasian continuity challenges this.
      So these issues are in fact merged within the much greater Eurasian foundation.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok