LONDON (Sputnik) – In December, media reported that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) suspects that Russia had interfered in the course of US presidential election, hacking DNC mail servers. The agency claimed that Moscow had targeted the presidential campaign of the Democratic Party's Hillary Clinton, because it wanted her Republican rival Donald Trump to win.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

"Well, of course, the whole question of cyberattacks and state-sponsored cyberattacks is one that is not new, and this is something that we need to pay attention to … It is important that we take the whole issue of cybersecurity very seriously," Theresa May said when asked about Russia’s alleged interference in the US presidential election.

On Friday, the US Intelligence Community released a public version of the comprehensive intelligence report assessing alleged Russia's activities and intentions related to the 2016 US presidential election.

After receiving an intelligence briefing on the report, US President-elect Trump said the election outcome had not been affected. US House of Representatives speaker Paul Ryan also suggested that the assessment should not be used by partisans to delegitimize Trump's presidency.