16:43 GMT +307 January 2017
    U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016

    Trump Says US Intel Has 'Absolutely No Evidence' Hacking Affected Election

    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File Photo
    US President-elect Donald Trump stated on Saturday that the US intelligence services "stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence" that alleged Russia's hacking affected the results of the presidential election as voting machines had not been hacked.

    "Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results. Voting machines not touched!" Donald Trump said via Twitter.

    Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    After Intel Briefing Trump Says Hacking Had No Effect on Outcome of Election
    On Friday, the US Intelligence Community released a public version of the comprehensive intelligence report assessing Russian activities and intentions related to the 2016 US presidential election.

    After receiving an intelligence briefing on the report, Trump said the election outcome had not been affected. US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan also suggested that the assessment should not be used by partisans to delegitimize Trump's presidency.

    Russian authorities have repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

    The US president-elect also stated on Saturday that he believes that the issue of the alleged hack of the US Democratic National Committee (DNC) is being discussed only because the Democratic Party is "totally embarrassed" because of US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's loss in the election.

    ​In December, media reported that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) suspects that Russia had interfered in the course of US presidential election, hacking mail servers of US citizens and organizations, including the DNC. The agency claimed that Moscow had targeted the presidential campaign of the Democratic Party's Hillary Clinton, because it wanted Trump to win. At the same time, the FBI has reportedly reached opposite conclusions from the same raw intelligence.

    President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Russia Comes Up With a 'Cold-Blooded Response' to Obama's Last 'Provocation'
    On December 29, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump.

