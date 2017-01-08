Register
15:28 GMT +308 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian hacker bear

    US Intelligence Report on 'Russian Hacking' Lacks Evidence and Credibility

    © Flickr/ Marcin Wichary
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12360

    The United States Intelligence Community published a joint report on "Russian activities and intentions" in the recent US presidential elections. According to the document, Moscow used various tools, including cyberattacks and media activities, to influence the results of the election.

    Highlights of the Report

    Hacker
    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS SAMSON
    'Embarrassment': How Foreign Journalists Reacted to Report on 'Russian Hacking'
    The document was prepared by analysts of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Security Agency (NSA).

    According to the author, the report covers "the motivation and scope of Moscow’s intentions regarding US elections and Moscow’s use of cyber tools and media campaigns to influence US public opinion."

    The report read that "Russian intelligence obtained and maintained access to elements of multiple US state or local electoral boards." However, according to the report, the targeted or compromised systems were not involved in vote tallying.

    As for the recent presidential campaign, the authors of the report concluded that the campaign was intended to "undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency."

    A CIA logo at the CIA headquarters
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US Intelligence 'Laid Itself Open to Ridicule' by Accusing Russia of Hacker Attacks
    The document also read the "influence campaign" was ordered personally by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to US intelligence, President Putin and his entourage were interested in boosting Republican candidate Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election.

    "Moscow’s influence campaign followed a Russian messaging strategy that blends covert intelligence operations – such as cyber activity – with overt efforts by Russian Government agencies, state-funded media, third-party intermediaries, and paid social media users or 'trolls,'" the report read.

    The document does not contain the names of hackers or hacker groups allegedly involved in the cyber activities. However, previously issued US intelligence reports linked such hacker groups as Fancy Bear (APT 28) and Cozy Bear (APT 29) to Russian intelligence.

    In particular, according to US intelligence analysts, Cozy Bear were one of the hacker groups behind the of Democratic National Committee (DNC) email hack.

    Wikileaks Truck
    © Flickr/ Steve Rhodes
    WikiLeaks: US Intel Report on Russia Hacking 'Has Poor Sourcing and No Evidence'
    In July, whistleblowing website WikiLeaks published almost 20,000 pages of hacked emails that revealed top DNC officials deliberately worked to obstruct Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders' campaign in order to boost his then-rival Hillary Clinton's chances of becoming the party's presidential nominee.

    After the emails were leaked, Clinton said that Russia was responsible for the hack as well as the publication of some unspecified DNC documents.

    On Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump said that the DNC were negligent in securing their private information.

    "Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place. The Republican National Committee had strong defense!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

    Mysterious Hacker

    Hacker
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Hacker Guccifer Calls US Allegations Against Russia 'Fake Cyber War'
    The authors of the report assessed that the Russian military intelligence (GRU) used the Guccifer 2.0 persona to publish all the information they obtained.

    In early-summer, Guccifer 2.0 wrote in his blog that he obtained access to the DNC email leaks and then handed over the leak to WikiLeaks. The hacker illustrated his post with a report on Donald Trump, which was allegedly prepared by Hillary Clinton’s electoral office.

    The pseudonym Guccifer 2.0 refers to Romanian hacker Marcel Lehel Lazar, known as Guccifer, who obtained access to Hillary Clinton’s personal emails in 2013.

    A hacker
    © Flickr/ Dennis Skley
    Anti-Russian Campaign in Mainstream Media Fueled by 'Russian Hackers' Hoax
    Speaking from prison in a Wednesday interview with Fox News, Lazar stressed that the allegations of Russia’s attempts to interfere with the US electoral system are "a fake cyber war" and that there is "hysteria" in the US regarding Russia stemming from the Cold War era.

    Nevertheless, US intelligence analysts assess that there is a group of people linked to the Russian government behind the Guccifer 2.0 persona. Previously, the same assumption was made by cybersecurity specialists from ThreatConnect and CrowdStrike.

    "Guccifer 2.0, who claimed to be an independent Romanian hacker, made multiple contradictory statements and false claims about his likely Russian identity throughout the election. Press reporting suggests more than one person claiming to be Guccifer 2.0 interacted with journalists," according to the report.

    At the same time, Guccifer 2.0 has made repeated statements that he did not like Moscow’s foreign policy. The hacker has also repeatedly denied media allegations of his links to Russia.

    "I read several reports, some experts found out that my proxy IP is hosted at a service that’s somehow connected with Russia and has a version in Russian as well as in English," Guccifer 2.0 wrote. "This is their strong evidence," he ironically added, as cited by The Wall Street Journal.

    WikiLeaks and Russian Media

    The US intelligence report also touched upon alleged links between the Russian government and the whistleblowing project WikiLeaks founded by Julian Assange.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walks offstage at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, US November 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    US Intel Report Confirms WikiLeaks Data on DNC, Clinton Contain No Forgeries
    According to the authors, Moscow "most likely chose WikiLeaks because of its self-proclaimed reputation for authenticity."

    "Disclosures through WikiLeaks did not contain any evident forgeries," the US intelligence assessed.

    As a piece of evidence, the report cited Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comment that it was important the DNC data was exposed to WikiLeaks.

    WikiLeaks commented on the report: "US government's declassified 'Russian hacking' report has the curious disclaimer that it is based on watching TV and reading Tweets."

    ​This is not the first time that the whistleblowing project has been accused of working in the interests of certain states. WikiLeaks has repeatedly denied such allegations.

    "Nothing in today's declassified ODNI report alters our conclusion that WikiLeaks' US election related sources are not state parties," WikiLeaks said in Twitter.

    Russia Today
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US Intel Report: 'RT & Sputnik Are Being Accused of Doing Journalism'
    Another piece of evidence, according to the document, is the alleged collaboration between the Russian broadcaster RT and Assange. Margarita Simonyan, RT’s editor-in-chief, visited Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in August 2013.

    "RT routinely gives Assange sympathetic coverage and provides him a platform to denounce the United States," the authors concluded.

    The report described RT’s activities as a "broader and long-standing anti-US messaging" campaign.

    On Thursday, Director of the US National Intelligence James Clapper said at a US Senate hearing on cybersecurity that RT had been "disparaging" of the US political system and was active in promoting its views on US hypocrisy regarding human rights and generally seeking out fissures in US society. Clapper also accused RT of spreading fake news stories.

    In response, Simonyan said that the broadcaster only reports on real events happening in the US.

    "The national intelligence head says that RT undermines the American system merely by reporting on what is happening in his country," Simonyan said.

    Related:

    Trump Says US Intel Has 'Absolutely No Evidence' Hacking Affected Election
    White House Struggles to Explain Why China Left Unpunished for 2014 Hack
    US Intel Says 'Russian Hacking' Retaliation for Panama Papers, Doping Scandals
    US Intel Community Confident About Russian Intentions to Influence 2016 Election
    Tags:
    election, social media, media, hacking, RT, Fancy Bears, WikiLeaks, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Vladimir Putin, Julian Assange, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok