MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Some 50 rejected asylum seekers are among those who the police believe to be posing a threat to public order, Der Spiegel magazine said Friday, adding that a total of 548 people are on the list of dangerous Islamists.

In September, Germany’s Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere warned that the country was facing a record number (over 500) of potentially dangerous Islamists, who could commit serious politically-motivated crimes.

In early December, German media reported that the number of radical Islamists in German prisons had increased by 30 percent this year, surpassing 150.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!