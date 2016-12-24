Deadly Attack in Berlin: 'Mutual Accusations Only Play Into Hands of Terrorists'

© AFP 2016/ CLEMENS BILAN Terror Threat in Germany High Even After Berlin Attack Suspect Killed - Interior Minister

In an interview with Sputnik Germany, the expert said that it is impossible to ensure 100% protection of Christmas markets across Germany. The head of the Institute for Crisis Prevention (IFTUS) explained that current terrorist acts are flexible and open to innovations.

"Of course, one can increase the presence of police in some places. One can also put fences near the entrances to the markets. These measures are likely to partially scare potential criminals. But to ensure the 100% safety on the Christmas market or any other sites of a big city is impossible," Tophoven told Sputnik.

Commenting on the recent statement of German politician and member of Alternative for Germany party Marcus Pretzell who blamed Merkel for her open-door policy toward refugees saying that she bears responsibility for the attack, Tophoven stated:

"The worst thing we can do now is to enter into a political debate with mutual accusations, linking the immigration policy of the Federal Chancellor with the deaths in Berlin. It will only play into hands of backstage leaders of terrorists."

Wann schlägt der deutsche Rechtsstaat zurück? Wann hört diese verfluchte Heuchelei endlich auf? Es sind Merkels Tote!#Nizza#Berlin — Marcus Pretzell (@MarcusPretzell) 19 декабря 2016 г.

​"When will the German constitutional state undertake retaliatory measures? When will this damned hypocrisy finally been stopped? These are Merkel's deaths!"

A similar point of view was expressed by Bundestag MP Ulla Jelpke. In an interview with Sputnik Germany, she warned against generally suspecting migrants of being able to commit such crimes and stressed that it is necessary to wait for concrete results of the investigation.

At the same time she noted that she wasn't too much surprised about the events that took place in Berlin earlier this week.

"To be honest, I didn't rule out the possibility of such an attack after the events that we have experienced in recent years and the last year, in particular. But, of course, I was shocked," Jelpke told Sputnik.

According to Jelpke, the most important thing now is to improve security at public places, and Christmas markets, in particular.

"Now, of course, we need to react very quickly. I am opposed to closing the Christmas markets, we just need more security," the politician said, adding that the priority task should be strengthening of the police and security services.

© AFP 2016/ MARTIN BUREAU Berlin Attack Suspect Nearly Passed by Hollande While Fleeing to Italy - Reports

The truck attack that took place in Berlin on Monday and claimed lives of 12 people, injuring over 40 others, caused shock across the country. The suspect, 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia Anis Amri, reportedly fled to Milan after the attack. On Friday, Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti announced that Anis Amri had been killed in a shootout with police in the city.

The German Interior Ministry considers the deadly Christmas market attack an act of terrorism.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!