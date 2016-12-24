Register
16:14 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at the Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing at least 12 people and injuring 48 more. The country's interior ministry has labeled the incident a terrorist attack. Following the incident, the police detained a suspect, a Pakistani citizen, who arrived to the German town of Passau on December 31, 2015.

    Deadly Attack in Berlin: 'Mutual Accusations Only Play Into Hands of Terrorists'

    © Sputnik/ Zakhari Shoirer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    25601

    On December 19, a truck drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 more. According to German expert on terrorism Rolf Tophoven, the worst thing that can happen after the Berlin terrorist attack is a political debate with mutual accusations.

    Police patrols at the reopened Christmas market near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin on December 22, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ CLEMENS BILAN
    Terror Threat in Germany High Even After Berlin Attack Suspect Killed - Interior Minister
    In an interview with Sputnik Germany, the expert said that it is impossible to ensure 100% protection of Christmas markets across Germany. The head of the Institute for Crisis Prevention (IFTUS) explained that current terrorist acts are flexible and open to innovations.

    "Of course, one can increase the presence of police in some places. One can also put fences near the entrances to the markets. These measures are likely to partially scare potential criminals. But to ensure the 100% safety on the Christmas market or any other sites of a big city is impossible," Tophoven told Sputnik.

    Commenting on the recent statement of German politician and member of Alternative for Germany party Marcus Pretzell who blamed Merkel for her open-door policy toward refugees saying that she bears responsibility for the attack, Tophoven stated:

    "The worst thing we can do now is to enter into a political debate with mutual accusations, linking the immigration policy of the Federal Chancellor with the deaths in Berlin. It will only play into hands of backstage leaders of terrorists."

    ​"When will the German constitutional state undertake retaliatory measures? When will this damned hypocrisy finally been stopped? These are Merkel's deaths!"

    A similar point of view was expressed by Bundestag MP Ulla Jelpke. In an interview with Sputnik Germany, she warned against generally suspecting migrants of being able to commit such crimes and stressed that it is necessary to wait for concrete results of the investigation.

    At the same time she noted that she wasn't too much surprised about the events that took place in Berlin earlier this week.

    "To be honest, I didn't rule out the possibility of such an attack after the events that we have experienced in recent years and the last year, in particular. But, of course, I was shocked," Jelpke told Sputnik.

    According to Jelpke, the most important thing now is to improve security at public places, and Christmas markets, in particular.

    "Now, of course, we need to react very quickly. I am opposed to closing the Christmas markets, we just need more security," the politician said, adding that the priority task should be strengthening of the police and security services.

    French president Francois Hollande is pictured during a meeting with the French Foreign Affairs Minister and figures from the cultural world and members of associations committted to peace in Syria, on October 14, 2016 at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris
    © AFP 2016/ MARTIN BUREAU
    Berlin Attack Suspect Nearly Passed by Hollande While Fleeing to Italy - Reports
    The truck attack that took place in Berlin on Monday and claimed lives of 12 people, injuring over 40 others, caused shock across the country. The suspect, 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia Anis Amri, reportedly fled to Milan after the attack. On Friday, Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti announced that Anis Amri had been killed in a shootout with police in the city.

    The German Interior Ministry considers the deadly Christmas market attack an act of terrorism.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Police Verify Reports on Berlin Attack Suspect’s Presence in Northern Denmark
    Berlin Terror Attack: Mixture of Luck and Failings - Security Expert
    Tags:
    terrorism, attack, Christmas markets, Berlin, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      "The worst thing we can do now is to enter into a political debate with mutual accusations, linking the immigration policy of the Federal Chancellor with the deaths in Berlin.

      Of curse they want no debate. Let the thugs pour in to Europe.
    • Reply
      Dar...
      Immigration during times of peace simply cannot be equated with leaving the gates of your city open during a siege.

      Merkel viewed the refugees as a gift of cheap labour to German industry. I'm sure Troy felt the same way about that wooden horse.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok