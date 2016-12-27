Register
11:09 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Muslims from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community commemorate the victims of the terror attack in Berlin during a vigil in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday Dec. 22, 2016

    Lack of Prospects for Better Future 'Pushes Young Refugees Towards Terror'

    © AP Photo/ Axel Heimken/dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21 0 0

    Commenting on the recent Berlin attack allegedly committed by a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia, who drove a truck into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of the city, Ezzedine Zerria from the German-Tunisian society explained to Sputnik what might compel young Tunisians to commit such villainous attacks.

    On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at the Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing at least 12 people and injuring 48 more. The country's interior ministry has labeled the incident a terrorist attack. Following the incident, the police detained a suspect, a Pakistani citizen, who arrived to the German town of Passau on December 31, 2015.
    © Sputnik/ Zakhari Shoirer
    Deadly Attack in Berlin: 'Mutual Accusations Only Play Into Hands of Terrorists'
    On December 19, a truck drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others.

    The suspect, Anis Amri, is a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia. He reportedly fled to Milan, where he was killed in a shootout with police.

    On Saturday, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said it has arrested three suspects, aged between 18 and 27, who are allegedly linked to the attacker, including the nephew of Anis Amri.

    He reportedly confessed that Amri had urged him to join Daesh and sent him money to be able to travel to Germany.

    Commenting on the heinous attack and the subsequent arrests, Ezzedine Zerria from the German-Tunisian society explained to Sputnik Deutschland what might compel young Tunisians to commit such villainous acts of terror.

    At the very start of the interview, Ezzedine Zerria expressed his sincere condolences to the relatives of those killed and those injured in the attack.

    Police stand in front of the truck which ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Tunisia Detains Three People Allegedly Linked to Berlin Terror Attack Suspect - Interior Ministry
    "This crime has been committed by one single person, not by any society, group or country," he told Sputnik.

    "The relationship between our countries should not be ruined by such acts of terror," he said.

    He recalled that his home country has also suffered from numerous terrorist attacks, including one on the Tunisian island of Djerba, at the tourist resort at Port El Kantaoui and in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

    No city in the world, he said, could claim that it is absolutely safe from terrorists.

    With regards to the recent terrorist attack allegedly committed by his fellow countryman, Zerria, who is in charge of the Ruhr University Bochum campus canteen, suggested that the reason these young radical Islamists hate society may be that they lack any prospects for a better future.

    "The young people have nothing to dream about. They see no prospects for a better future and shrink into themselves. And in such a condition, a man is capable of doing anything," he said.

    Police patrols at the reopened Christmas market near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin on December 22, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ CLEMENS BILAN
    Berlin Terror Attack: Mixture of Luck and Failings - Security Expert
    Such people, he continued, are very easy to manipulate and certain powers take advantage of them while pursuing their own purposes. Additionally, there are people who deliberately search for a way to die.

    "We don't have the means to dissuade the people searching for death from doing it," he said, adding that he hopes the Germans do understand that not all Tunisians are terrorists.

    "I am ashamed to say that I am Tunisian and Muslim. Why? Some religious lunatics have lost their senses and rushed to save Islam. However, only the Lord is able to defend it. Not me or any other human being."

    Zerria has been married to a German for 30 years. His wife is Catholic and he is a devout Muslim. Together with their son, they are looking forward to relaxing during the holidays.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Berlin Attack Suspect Nearly Passed by Hollande While Fleeing to Italy - Reports
    Berlin Terror Attack: Mixture of Luck and Failings - Security Expert
    Berlin Attack Suspect Reportedly Killed in Gunfight in Milan
    Tags:
    terrorist attack, Ezzedine Zerria, Anis Amri, Tunisia, Germany, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 Plane in Black Sea
    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 in Black Sea
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok