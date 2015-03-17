Germany to Release Documentary About Angela Merkel’s Life in 2017

A new documentary about German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s life is expected to hit cinemas in 2017, German media report.

The actress, who will play the main character in the film, has not yet been identified.

The screenplay is written by a prominent German journalist, Dirk Kurbjuweit, who had been working for the German magazine “Der Spiegel” and knows Merkel very well. The journalist followed Merkel's political path for many years and considers her "the most exciting politician of our time."

Walid Nakschbandi, head of the TV production company “AVE Gesellschaft fur Fernsehproduktion,” which will be responsible for the production of the film told German media that Merkel has a fascinating biography and it is time to show it to the global audience.

Angela Merkel is one of the most influential politicians on the international arena. In 2013, she ranked fifth in the Forbes global ranking of "the most influential people in the world.” She was also listed among the most influential politicians by Time.