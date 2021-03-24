Register
01:08 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) at the Hawk Conservancy Trust, Andover.

    Bird Boom: US' Previously Endangered Bald Eagle Population Has Quadrupled Since 2009

    Wikimedia Commons/Lewis Hulbert
    Environment
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082442547_0:0:2976:1675_1200x675_80_0_0_8aa3409e13865fa89ef08d8d3a3fb19d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202103241082442577-bird-boom-us-previously-endangered-bald-eagle-population-has-quadrupled-since-2009-/

    The American bald eagle, the national bird of the US, was officially removed from the list of 'Threatened and Endangered Species,' on August 9, 2007. Prior to its delisting, the bird of prey was reclassified from 'endangered' to 'threatened' in 1995.

    After decades of conservation efforts, the American bald eagle population has soared to some 316,700 individual birds of prey, the US Fish and Wildlife Service announced earlier this week, citing its Migratory Bird Program. 

    According to the USFWS, the bald eagle population reached an "all-time low of 417 known nesting pairs" in 1963. That number rose to approximately 30,548 breeding pairs in 2009 and, according to new estimates, some 71,400 nesting pairs have been identified in the contiguous US. 

    The service's new estimates are based on data collected during 2018-2019.  

    "I believe that we have the opportunity of a lifetime to protect our environment and our way of life for generations to come. But we will only accomplish great things if we work together," US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a quoted statement. 

    The bird of prey has been under several different protections since 1940, when Congress passed the Bald Eagle Protection Act - which was later renamed to also include golden eagles. The USFWS was also established in 1940, expanding from the former US Fish Commission. 

    Bald eagles and other animals believed to be at threat of worldwide extinction later found protections via the Endangered Species Preservation Act (1966) and Endangered Species Conservation Act (1969). 

    After banning the use of dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) - a synthetic insecticide that is toxic to birds when ingested - in 1972, the US went on to enact the Endangered Species Act in 1973, which initially listed the bald eagle as 'endangered.'   

    It would not be until 1995 when the bird of prey was downgraded to 'threatened.' In 2007, it was removed from the list entirely. 

    While the bald eagle species is no longer considered at threat of extinction today, the USFWS launched a Post-delisting Monitoring Plan in 2009 that seeks to collect data on the bird of prey across the contiguous US.   

    Related:

    Endangered Ferret Cloned in US Using Frozen Cells From Long-Dead Wild Animal
    Scientist From WHO Mission to Wuhan Says Wild Animal Trade May Have Caused COVID-19 Spread
    'We Are Deeply Shocked': Female Elephant Kills Spanish Zoo Worker With Trunk
    Belgian Zoo Caretaker 'Seriously Injured' After Giant Panda's Presumed Escape Attempt
    Comeback Kids: Biden Family Dogs Return to White House After Nipping Incident
    Tags:
    conservation, bald eagle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse