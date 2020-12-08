Register
21:54 GMT08 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Floating ice is seen during the expedition of the The Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship at the Arctic Ocean

    Arctic Experienced Its Second-Warmest Year on Record in 2020, Annual Report Reveals

    Natalie Thomas
    Environment
    Get short URL
    by
    124
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1b/1080895893_0:-1:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_af3c9053f93b8ebcf6e8006fe1627837.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202012081081400016-arctic-experienced-its-second-warmest-year-on-record-in-2020-annual-report-reveals/

    The 2020 Arctic Report Card is the 15th installment of the environmental report led by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The document is released every year in an effort to inform decisions by local, state and federal officials.

    Published Tuesday, the latest installment of the annual report has revealed that the Arctic region has only continued to drastically change as a result of warming temperatures that melt ice and snow cover in addition to fueling extreme wildfires.

    The report, which involved the participation of 133 scientists from 15 countries, found that “the transformation of the Arctic to a warmer, less frozen and biologically changed region is well underway.”

    Officials explained that the root cause for the Arctic’s transformation was the change in the region’s air temperature and sea ice, as the region documented its second-warmest year since at least 1900 and recorded increasingly fragile sea ice. 

    Scientists noted in their findings that the temperature over the region this year was about 1.9 degrees Celsius above the baseline average for 1981-2010 figures, and that the warmth was driven by “anomalously warm conditions” recorded during the first seven months of 2020 across the Eurasian Arctic.

    The report also underscores that conditions in the Arctic regions “are becoming more favorable for fire growth, with more intense burning, more fire growth episodes, and greater consumption of fuels.”

    During the month of June, scientists were shocked when the temperature in Verkhoyansk, a city in northern Russia that sits 260 miles from the Arctic coast, managed to reach an unprecedented 38 degrees Celsius. The city is also located in Russia’s Sakha Republic, which endured devastating wildfires in 2020.

    A combination of the region’s heatwave at the time and the peat soil found in the area drove many of the wildfires that ravished the Siberian region earlier this year. NASA in July released satellite data that showed heavy smoke plumes covering much of the area and indicated that the wildfires expelled more carbon dioxide in June and July 2020 “than in any complete fire season since 2003.”

    Russia’s wildfires weren’t fully extinguished by the country’s Aerial Forest Protection Service until late September, by which time the blazes had spread across some 6.7 million acres of land.

    The report also noted that ocean surface temperatures had warmed by roughly 1 degree to 3 degrees Celsius in August over the 1982-2010 average, adding that the change contributed to record-low sea ice in the Kara and Laptev Seas.

    Commenting on the report, Mark Serreze, the director of the US National Snow and Ice Data Center, told the Washington Post that the year-on-year changes to the Arctic are largely due to humans. 

    “The Arctic is quickly losing its ice, and as it loses its ice, it loses its soul. In terms of a report card, the Arctic has been failing for a long time, and the blame lies on us,” Serreze said, adding that the altered region began on this path in 2007, when scientists found that sea ice had reached a record low.

    The age of sea ice in the Arctic at winter maximum in 2000 (left, week of March 18) and 2020 (right, week of March 21). Age is a stand-in for ice thickness and durability; young ice is thinner and more likely to melt in the summer. NOAA Climate.gov map, based on data from the National Snow and Ice Data Center.
    Courtesy of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
    The age of sea ice in the Arctic at winter maximum in 2000 (left, week of March 18) and 2020 (right, week of March 21). Age is a stand-in for ice thickness and durability; young ice is thinner and more likely to melt in the summer. NOAA Climate.gov map, based on data from the National Snow and Ice Data Center.
    A graphic included in the newly released report shows that over a 20-year period, the age of the majority of the sea ice dwindled to less than two years. “Ice older than 5 years is very rare today; only a small ribbon remains along the islands of the Canadian Arctic,” reads the report.

    The latest assessment comes as researchers recently revealed that Greenland’s largest glaciers are likely to lose a sizable amount of ice due to greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide. The Arctic Report Card touched on Greenland’s ice sheets; however, the report indicated the country’s ice sheet decline was “substantially lower than the record” losses documented during surveys conducted between 2018 and 2019.

    Related:

    'Britain's Answer to Greta Thunberg': Young Activist Goes to the Arctic to Tackle Climate Change
    Russia to Launch First Satellite to Monitor Arctic Climate in February 2021, Source Says
    ‘Unprecedented’: Sea Ice Freeze in Siberian Arctic Delayed to Latest Date on Record
    Arctic Ice Melting May Pose 'Novel Threat' as 'Previously Unknown' Microbes Awake, Scientists Warn
    Tags:
    National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), environment, report, Arctic, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse