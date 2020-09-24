Register
23:35 GMT24 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US’ West Coast Winemakers Fear Widespread Industry Losses Over Smoke-Tainted Grapes

    SHANNON STAPLETON
    Environment
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080565490_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_37c1640050f2f289fa8a7c99b53ff539.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202009241080565522-us-west-coast-winemakers-fear-widespread-industry-losses-over-smoke-tainted-grapes--/

    As wildfires continue to scorch the US West Coast, area winemakers are bracing for possible production and revenue hits due to the rejection of grapes that have been tainted by heavy smoke.

    John Aguirre, president of the California Association of Winegrape Growers, recently spoke with the Associated Press and asserted the 2020 wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington are “without question the single worst disaster the wine-grape growing community has ever faced.”

    While the verdict is still out on the severity of crop damage, Aguirre told the outlet that the smoke-tainted wine he sampled was accompanied by a tasting card that compared the libation’s flavor to “fecal plastic.”

    “We did a lot of grape sampling,” California-based winemaker Noah Dorrance told the San Francisco Chronicle last month, “and just with the juice, you could already taste and smell this ashy, barbecued flavor, kind of like a campfire.”

    Gregory Jones, director of Linfield University's Evenstad Center for Wine Education and one of the industry’s top authorities on climate change and its impact on winemaking, explained that there is a major difference between “smoky wine” and “fire-smoky wine.”

    "This issue is a very complex issue … and there are some things we know and many things we don't know about this issue. What is clear is that the historical use of the term 'smoky' with wine has been tied to red wines that have spent some time aging in oak barrels, which in turn imparts an aromatic characteristic of 'smokiness' to the wine,” he said, as reported by Oregon’s Portland Tribune.

    “Aspects of how far the smoke travels, the smoke's composition, the level in the air that the smoke is at, the timing during the vintage, and how long it lasts all play a role in whether any smoke impact might occur to the wines.”

    While Oregon’s pinot noirs may not suffer, this is not the first time West Coast winemakers have been confronted with industry dilemmas due to climate change.

    “Unfortunately, climate experts are telling us this is going to be a problem,” said Anita Oberholster, a grape and wine chemistry expert at the University of California, Davis, reported AP.

    “And so we need to do better. We need to do loads more research.”

    At the same time, grape growers and wineries may find themselves in a position where they need to band together and form something like the Oregon Solidarity project, a 2019 initiative launched by four Oregon wineries interested in procuring grapes set to be abandoned after they were found to have been tainted by smoke from the 2018 Klondike Fire.

    The project ultimately produced three types of wine - a chardonnay, a rosé and a pinot noir - from the once-rejected grapes.

    Related:

    US Man Ordered to Register as Sex Offender After Putting Semen in Coworker’s Food, Water Bottle
    US Navy Declassifies 300 Probe Docs on USS Thresher Implosion After Monthslong Delay
    US Town Rejects Appeal to Rename Swastika Jurisdiction
    Oregon Officials Confirm 10 Dead, 22 Missing Amid Raging Wildfires
    ‘What a Fool’: Trump Stuns Netizens With 'It Will Cool Down' Remark Amid Devastating Wildfires
    Tags:
    wildfires, Washington, Oregon, California, West Coast United States, wine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
    Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse