US State Rattled by 18 Earthquakes Over One-Month Period

Two earthquakes rattled Tennessee on Tuesday, becoming the latest in a series of quakes in the US state since January 7, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit 5 miles northwest of the city of Dyersburg around 12:35 a.m. local time. The tremor was more than 7 miles deep. About an hour later, a 1.3-magnitude earthquake was felt outside of Ridgely in Tennessee’s Lake County.

According to USGS records, a swarm of 11 earthquakes has hit the northwestern part of the state since January 7, two of which were 2.5-magnitude earthquakes near Dyersburg and Ridgely last month. The total number of earthquakes across the entire state of Tennessee since last month is 18. Last year, the total number of quakes during the same time period was 27.

In addition, earthquakes have been reported in Tennessee’s neighboring states of Arkansas and Missouri. The total number of quakes in the three states since last month is 29.

According to the USGS, earthquake swarms are defined as a “sequence of mostly small earthquakes with no identifiable mainshock.”

“Swarms are usually short-lived, but they can continue for days, weeks, or sometimes even months. They often recur at the same locations. Most swarms are associated with geothermal activity,” the USGS adds.