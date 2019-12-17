Earth Sees Second Hottest November on Record - US Climate Agency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Last month our planet experienced its second hottest November in recorded history, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a press release on Monday.

"The average global land and ocean surface temperature for November 2019 was 1.66 degrees F (0.92 of a degree C) above the 20th-century average and the second-highest November temperature on record, just shy of November of 2015", the release said.

​The world’s five hottest Novembers have all occurred since 2013, the release added.

​In addition, NOAA said the size of November’s Arctic ice cap was 12.80 percent below the 1981-2010 average, the second smallest for November since satellite records became available in 1979 according to the release.

​The release made no mention of the global warming phenomena which is decried by climate activists as the alleged result of a buildup of atmospheric carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels.