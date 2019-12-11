The Swedish teen gained fame this year for her impassioned “How Dare You?” address to world leaders on the issue of climate change. While she became an environmental activist idol for some people, she also provoked quite a lot of ire, being regarded by some as a pawn in a bigger game.

Sixteen-year-old environmentalist Greta Thunberg has been named Time's Person of the Year 2019, according to the magazine's Twitter.

She has become the youngest Person of the Year to be printed on the cover of the magazine in its 92-year history.

TIME editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said on TODAY that Thunberg had turned into "the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement".

Some Internet users rushed to congratulate the young girl on her achievement.

Congratulations on achieving such a great accomplishment at such a young age. Global warming (emergency) is a burning issue. Let's not forget after all we strive for improvement of humanity. The fight for freedom & democracy aligns with the fight for a better world to live in. pic.twitter.com/3npnNGuruf — Raptor Buzz 😷 (@RaptorBuzz) December 11, 2019

Brava Greta. I hope we all follow your lead. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 11, 2019

Well deserved 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Brava brave brilliant and beautiful Greta. — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) December 11, 2019

Others, however, were less than pleased with the magazine's choice.​

She basically does nothing except for her exaggerated emotion towards climate change & she offers no practical solutions for the governments on how to save the Earth. Why is she the person of the year? 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/CBIxCiMHwm — Bruce Wayne 😷🖐🏿 (@BruceWayne852) December 11, 2019

Lots of products with plastic materials! Oh wait, isn't she saying she's saving the planet? pic.twitter.com/1dhDD2sPhw — Bruce Wayne 😷🖐🏿 (@BruceWayne852) December 11, 2019

