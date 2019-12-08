Video: Firenado Raging Across Eastern Australia

Aerial footage captured on Saturday a fire tornado forming in dry grassland and spreading rapidly towards settlements in Queensland and the eastern part of Australia. The expanding firenado has killed at least four people, while burning out over 680 houses, according to the NowThis News company.
According to reports, authorities in Queensland State have announced an emergency warning to residents, as multiple fires rage across the region.
This 'firenado' formed dangerously close to properties in Queensland, Australia as firefighters rushed to battle more than 100 bushfires in the dry grassland region. At least 4 people have been killed and more than 680 homes were destroyed across the eastern part of the country. pic.twitter.com/jWUER0PHm9— NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 7, 2019
