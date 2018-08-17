Fire-Fighting Helicopter Crashes in Australia, Pilot Killed (PHOTO)

MOSCOW, August 17 (Sputnik) - A fire-fighting helicopter crashed in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) during an operation to extinguish fire in the area, leaving the pilot dead, The Sydney Morning Herald reported Friday.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, citing a spokesman for the local ambulance service, the helicopter is believed to have crashed into a tree near Ulladulla town. The NSW Rural Fire Service has confirmed the incident.

Later police stated that the wreckage of the helicopter and the deceased pilot were located.

Confirmation the pilot has died after crashing into the fireground while bombing the Kingiman fire. Ambulance heading down Plott Road now. pic.twitter.com/WP4vLKvP33 — Emily Barton (@emilybarton1211) 17 августа 2018 г.

​On Thursday, the NSW Rural Fire Service said that about 650 firefighters and over 40 aircraft were engaged in extinguishing of fires in the region, as a massive draught devastated the region, prompting the authorities to declare emergency state earlier this week.