Register
21:50 GMT +301 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A herd of cows at an agriculture farm in the village of Dusejov, Czech Republic

    Turning From Meat Consumption to Veganism Cannot Solve Climate Change, Researchers Warn

    © AP Photo / LUBOS PAVLICEK
    Environment
    Get short URL
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images//107745/55/1077455583.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/201912011077455590-turning-from-meat-consumption-to-veganism-cannot-solve-climate-change-researchers-warn/

    United Nations experts have recently argued that the high consumption of meat and dairy products is fuelling global warming. However, the assumption that going vegan could potentially help reduce environmental problems is not shared by all experts in the field.

    Researchers from the University of Edinburgh and Scotland’s Rural College said that a reduction in the consumption of meat would not necessarily help the environment, while pointing at the importance of livestock production, The Telegraph reports.

    Speaking at a recent panel on the future of meat production, the UK’s leading experts on animal and agricultural food science, including University of Edinburgh Professor Geoff Simm and Scotland’s Rural College Professor Mike Coffey, said that the livestock sector has recently been intensively demonised, despite being crucial for global development. They also point out that recent studies have not proved that shifting to a vegan or vegetarian diet would help tackle environmental issues globally.

    “I think [livestock farmers] do feel they are being demonised. Often the argument is made that going vegan would minimise land use, and the modelling studies that have been done demonstrate that that’s not the case”, Director of Global Academy Agriculture and Food Security at the University of Edinburgh Geoff Simm said during the panel.

    “Meat has massive social benefits”, the expert added. “It’s an important source of dietary protein, energy, highly bioavailable micronutrients, even small amounts of animal-sourced food have a really important effect on the development of children, in the developing world on their cognitive and physical development and they are really important”.

    Recent research prepared by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicated that increased reliance on meat and dairy products tend to contribute to global warming through ineffective use of land, calling for a reduction in meat consumption. These findings are not supported by the UK experts, though, with Professor Mike Coffey insisting that veganism is not an answer to tackling climate change.

    FILE - In this Thursday, April 25, 2013, file photo, a car stops at the drive-thru at a Burger King restaurant near downtown Los Angeles. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reports financial results Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Nick Ut
    Vegans Sue Burger King Over 'Meat Contaminated' Whopper - Reports
    “It’s completely unnecessary to go vegan”, Coffey said during the panel discussion. “If everybody went vegan it would be devastating for the UK environment. Animals bred for food help boost biodiversity”.

    In the meantime, new breeds of eco-friendly cattle are expected to soon emerge in the UK livestock sector and potentially in the world. These selected breeds will potentially grow faster and consume less food, thus reducing the amount of methane released into the atmosphere.

    Tags:
    veganism, vegan, enviroment, climate change, meat, Scotland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse