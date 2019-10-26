Register
02:06 GMT +326 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Offshore Wind Power Holds ‘Vast Potential’ If Trump Admin Obstruction Overcome

    © Flickr/ Steven Feather
    Environment
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe

    A new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) highlights the potential for offshore wind power, predicting it could hit $1 trillion of investment by 2040. However, even as the US lurches toward wind power, official opposition from the Trump administration, which has made saving fossil fuels a centerpiece of energy policy, persists.

    A report billed as “the most comprehensive global study on the subject to date” was published Friday by the IEA, highlighting the incredible gains and even greater potential for offshore wind power generation, such as floating turbine foundations.

    Vast Potential

    Offshore Wind Outlook 2019” predicts that by 2040, global offshore wind power generation could increase 18-fold and acquire more than $1 trillion of cumulative investment. Driving this growth are northwestern Europe, eastern North America and southeastern China.

    “Offshore wind currently provides just 0.3% of global power generation, but its potential is vast,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “More and more of that potential is coming within reach, but much work remains to be done by governments and industry for it to become a mainstay of clean energy transitions.”

    The report predicts that China will have the world’s largest offshore wind fleet by 2025, passing the United Kingdom. By 2040, power generation there could rise from the present 4 gigawatts to a towering 110 gigawatts, but the report notes that “policies designed to meet global sustainable energy goals could push that even higher, to above 170 gigawatts.”

    The European Union, which presently leads offshore wind production by generating 20 gigawatts per year, is expected to reach 130 gigawatts by 2040 based on current policies. However, like China, the report says the EU could hit 180 gigawatts if its carbon-neutrality aims are met.

    The eastern US coast and Great Lakes together produce 26 gigawatts, according to the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), an industry trade association, and the US Department of Energy (DOE) projects that by 2050, a stretch along the windiest part of the east coast, from Maryland to Maine, could by itself produce 86 gigawatts. A 2016 report by the DOE identified some 10,800 gigawatts of potential wind generation from all US coastal areas.

    ​Earlier this week, floating wind turbines took a huge leap forward when the largest and most powerful turbine yet was moved into position off the coast of Portugal by WindFloat Atlantic, the first of three 8.4-megawatt turbines the firm plans to install.

    Enabling Wind Power

    However, the IEA cautions that it takes correct policy to achieve these ends, noting, “Governments and regulators can clear the path ahead for offshore wind’s development by providing the long-term vision that will encourage industry and investors to undertake the major investments required to develop offshore wind projects and link them to power grids on land. That includes careful market design, ensuring low-cost financing and regulations that recognise that the development of onshore grid infrastructure is essential to the efficient integration of power production from offshore wind.”

    The report further notes that offshore wind can especially benefit from expertise in the oil and gas sectors regarding offshore construction and maintenance.

    Entrenched Opposition

    However, the “synergy” sought between these competing sectors is far from likely, especially in the United States, where US President Donald Trump has made saving the coal and petroleum industries from financial destruction a centerpiece of his energy policy since the 2016 election.

    Trump has derided wind power with oft-debunked claims that wind turbines cause cancer, that they depreciate the value of property several miles away from them and that the lights staying on is dependent on the capricious blowing of the wind.

    "I'm not going to lose that wealth on dreams, on windmills, which, frankly, are not working all that well," Trump said at the G7 summit in France in late August. However, the claim was disproved by his own Energy Department just days earlier in a report that detailed the falling costs and rising popularity of wind power. 

    The US Department of the Interior withheld funding for the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind farm earlier that month, stalling a $2.8 billion plan to build 84 large turbines off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. The project has faced opposition from fisheries, but also competing bids from firms like Shell New Energies, a division of the oil giant that’s attempting to penetrate the renewable energies market.

    Despite being stonewalled, the Bay State has continued to prepare for its offshore boom, opening the first facility in the country for training offshore wind workers. The new facility is operated out of Bourne, where it’s attached to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, the Boston Herald reported.

    However, the Energy Department is being a bit more cooperative. On Tuesday, the DOE announced the selection of 13 new wind energy projects that would together receive $28 million, with the vast majority going to developing offshore wind technologies.

    Trump’s hatred of wind turbines likely derives in part from his pre-presidential business dealings. This past February, a Scottish court found Trump responsible for the court costs of his attempt to force the Scottish government to halt plans to install a wind farm off the coast of Aberdeenshire, where it would be within sight of Trump International Golf Links and ostensibly obstruct the view. The case made it to the UK Supreme Court in December 2015, which ruled against the real estate mogul.

    Pricing No Longer 'The Hiccup'

    ​“Some competitors assumed offshore wind would be too expensive,” Max Cohen, an analyst at IHS Markit, told Scientific American. “It doesn’t seem pricing is the hiccup.” The publication noted in July that deals like that penned by Vineyard Wind with the state of Massachusetts yielded far lower energy prices than observers expected: 8.9 cents per kilowatt-hour, or one-third the price of previous renewables solicitations, according to Commonwealth Magazine.

    A spokesperson for Bermuda-based investment bank Lazard said the firm had found last November that "in some parts of the US … it is cheaper to build and operate wind and solar than keep a coal plant running … You have seen coal plants shutting down because of this," Sputnik reported.

    “In the past decade, two major areas of technological innovation have been game-changers in the energy system by substantially driving down costs: the shale revolution and the rise of solar PV [photovoltaics],” Birol said in the Friday IEA press release. “And offshore wind has the potential to join their ranks in terms of steep cost reduction.”

    Simon Evans, an editor at energy policy and climate change analysis outlet Carbon Brief, wrote in a Friday Twitter thread that “offshore wind'll become more valuable to EU/CN grids than coal or gas” and noted that in the UK, record-low prices for offshore wind could make it “cheaper than running *existing* gas plants by 2023.”

    “Basically, whichever way you look at it, offshore wind is becoming *really* competitive + has high ‘system value,’” he said. “Very little not to like.”

    By Morgan Artyukhina

    Related:

    It’s in the Air: New Wind Power Technology Promises Serbian Energy Independence
    ‘Renewable Energy is Our Future’: Ohio Bill Would Save Nuclear at Cost of Green Technology
    China Willing to Work With Russia on Nuclear, Wind Power Projects in Arctic - State Grid
    Tags:
    US, China, US Department of Energy, renewable energy, potential, Donald Trump, International Energy Agency (IEA), offshore, wind turbine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse