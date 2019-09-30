'Unreal and Breathtaking': Spectators in US, Canada Share Videos of Northern Lights

Northern lights, also known as polar lights, or aurora borealis, are usually seen in high-latitude regions and are the result of disturbances in the magnetic fields caused by the solar wind.

Residents of the northern parts of the United States and Canada were lucky to see a colourful display of northern lights this past weekend.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center, a unique 'light show' was visible for a couple of days due to a geomagnetic storm in space.

People took to social media to share the images of the sky coloured in green, red, yellow, blue and pink.