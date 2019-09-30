'Unreal and Breathtaking': Spectators in US, Canada Share Videos of Northern Lights

Residents of the northern parts of the United States and Canada were lucky to see a colourful display of northern lights this past weekend.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center, a unique 'light show' was visible for a couple of days due to a geomagnetic storm in space.
People took to social media to share the images of the sky coloured in green, red, yellow, blue and pink.
Time-lapse of the incredible Northern Lights show near Schroeder, Minnesota last night. One of the best lights events I've ever seen. #mnwx #auroras #NorthernLights #timelapse pic.twitter.com/WxntRCkDTH— Isaac Schluesche (@SlushyWx) September 28, 2019
Here is a compilation of #aurora timelapse and real-time video from the MN/Canada border on 9/28. I had to dodge clouds all night but it was still beautiful. @TweetAurora @TamithaSkov @StormHour @AuroraNotify @NightLights_AM @NorthLightAlert @chunder10 #spacewx #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/KSIfpNYJi7— Vincent Ledvina (@Vincent_Ledvina) September 29, 2019
