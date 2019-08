Reports say it took the fishermen several hours to pull the net onboard as the shark weighed a ton.

A five-metre sixgill shark was caught by fishermen in Turkey to the shock of local residents.

The shark got stuck in a net in the Dardanelles Strait off the coast of Turkey’s Canakkale province, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

Fishermen said they spent a few hours trying to pull the net onboard since the shark weighed a ton.

Previously, local fishermen caught two three-meter sixgill sharks in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Turkey’s Mugla province.