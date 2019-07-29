Imminent Volcano Eruption Warning Issued on France's Reunion Island After Seismic Activity (Photos)

Piton de la Fournaise volcano located at France's overseas department Reunion has shown the first signs of seismic activity, according to the local volcanological observatory.
Première image de l'éruption au #PitondelaFournaise. Ouverture d'au moins 3 fissures au niveau de la Chapelle de Rosemont (fland Nord). (c) OVPF-IPGP
The observatory registered the spread of the magma to the surface after it recorded seismic activity on Sunday at 05:13 local time at the northern part of the volcano.
The Reunion authorities declared an emergency, forbade access to the upper part of Piton de la Fournaise and banned aircraft from landing in the area.
The shield volcano is a major tourist attraction on Réunion. Its most recent eruption took place on 18 February.
