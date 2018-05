"Peak of the Furnace," a shield volcano on the eastern side of Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean has erupted just a few hours after cracks began to show.

One of the most active volcanoes in the world has begun to erupt for the first time since July 2017.

"The volcanic tremor continues to intensify," the Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris (IPGP), a French government research institution said.

The volcanic eruption has been captured on video by Brieuc Coessens, showing the intensity of the lava flowing to the coast.