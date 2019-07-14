Echoes of Tragedy Past: Dangerous Radioactive Object Discovered Near Chernobyl (Photo)

A peculiar and possibly hazardous find was recently made by the people who watch over the area adjacent to the site of one of the worst nuclear disasters in human history.
A photo posted on the Facebook page of the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, with the caption "Dangerous discoveries made on the territory of the reserve", depicts a rusty overturned wreckage of a Soviet-made ZIL truck.
One of the social media users commenting on the photo speculated that, judging by the vehicle’s paintjob, it probably was a fire engine, possibly even one of the vehicles sent to deal with the aftermath of the catastrophe.
Earlier this month, the reserve also offered people a glimpse of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone flora, posting pictures of huge flowers which thrive amid the irradiated landscape.
