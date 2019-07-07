Nuclear Bloom: Huge Flowers Spotted Growing in Chernobyl Disaster Area (Photos)

The pictures that allow viewers to appreciate the size and beauty of the flowers found near the nuclear disaster site were released by a biosphere reserve established within the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

While plants and creatures growing to an enormous size has become somewhat of a cliché in post-apocalyptic fiction, it appears that it may not be that far-fetched after all, as photos of large white and yellow water lilies growing in the exclusion zone surrounding the site of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history recently emerged online.

The pictures, posed on the Facebook page belonging to the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, allow viewers to appreciate the beauty of plants that continue to persevere amid the land afflicted by that terrible catastrophe.

Earlier, a camera crew filming an Our Planet documentary on the flora and fauna within the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone also managed to film wild animals roaming around, serving as a testament to the fact that not just plant life is flourishing despite the conditions.