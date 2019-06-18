Register
    Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, centre, leads a march of thousands of French students through Paris on 22 February 2019 to draw more attention to fighting climate change

    Swedish School Girl Greta Thunberg Shamed for Courting Adults to Join Her Climate Strike

    Environment
    16-year-old Greta Thunberg's claim to international fame was her self-organised “school strikes for the climate”, in which tens of thousands of fellow teenagers walked away from school to protest climate change. Now she seems to have taken her struggle up a notch by calling on adults to join the strike.

    Swedish teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg has announced her next global strike to counteract anthropogenic climate change, which in her opinion, poses the greatest-ever threat to humanity.

    In a post on Instagram, Thunberg, who has been arranging “school strikes” since last August and even taken a year-long break from school to fully dedicate herself to environmental protection, informed her 1.9 million followers that the next global strike will take place between 20 and 27 September.

    By Thurnberg's own admission, well over 1 million students took part in the previous global climate strike on 24 May.

    This time, Thunberg, an environmental icon and media darling, attempted to further broaden her audience by urging adults to join her strike.

    “This time, we also encourage adults to strike from their work!” Thunberg wrote.

    Despite the warm welcome from the Swedish press, her compatriots on social media were far more sceptical about listening to her advice and joining the climate protests at the risk of getting sacked.

    “Strike from work? Yes, just go ahead, then lose the job because of Greta! The right to strike ceased long years ago! God, just go back to the school bench and learn what all other schoolchildren do!” a user tweeted in rebuttal.

    “Strike from my job? No thanks I don't want to be kicked from my job, unless Greta then pays my salary”, another unimpressed commentator said.

    “Greta, with her calls 'Strike from work!', 'Strike from school!', and 'Everyone should feel panic!'. In another world, not so long ago, she would be called an anarchist. Today, she is welcomed at Grand Hotel,” another user wrote bitterly.

    “A child used by climate fascists with lies to stir anxiety and panic among other children for personal gain. Awful!” another user burst out.

    Others called Thunberg “the authorities' mascot”, suggesting that she was being exploited for political reasons, echoing Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson's take that the Thunberg's climate campaign was a “staged PR stunt”.

    “She is soon bigger than God herself, if not already. Wouldn't surprise me if there are people who already worship 'Climate Greta' and those who believe the 'Climate Bluff'”, a user wrote, posting an icon with a Greta's photoshopped face.

    ​Incidentally, Thunberg herself recently admitted to Dagens Nyheter daily newspaper that she would have had excellent grades in all subjects, hadn't it been for her climate activism.

    For her relentless campaigning and penchant for doomsday rhetoric, Greta Thunberg has received a lot of media attention, both at home and abroad, and has has met with numerous EU officials, top-ranking businessmen and celebrities ranging from Arnold Schwarzenegger to the Pope. She also received numerous awards, appeared on the cover of the Time magazine and was even nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

    Despite almost universal veneration from the political establishment, her name also sparks a lot of controversy. Many are sceptical of Thunberg's position due to diagnoses of autism, Asperger's, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and selective mutism.

    Tags:
    global warming, climate change, climate, Greta Thunberg, Scandinavia, Sweden
