Register
17:08 GMT +301 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish teenager and environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaks during a Fridays for Future rally, in Rome, Friday, April 19, 2019. Thunberg was in Rome to headline Friday's school strike, the growing worldwide youth movement she spearheaded, demanding faster action against climate change.

    Swedish Activist to Skip Studies for Sake of Travelling to US Without Planes

    © AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The youngest ever Nobel Prize nominee, Greta Thunberg from Sweden, has been attempting to prove with her own day-to-day example that sustainable life, much like sustainable tourism, is more than real. However, she has recently stirred a controversy after it came to light that an NGO that allegedly recruited her.

    The Swedish environmental activist, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who was previously nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for her activities aimed at saving the climate, is set to take a gap year at school to make her way to the US without resorting to airplanes, the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter wrote.

    The girl has been invited to take the floor at a UN gathering in September, while in October she is expected to arrive at an ecological summit in Santiago, Chile. 

    Heathrow Airport, UK
    CC0
    High Court Approves Third Heathrow Runway Amid Escalating Climate Change Crisis

    As the young woman has consciously rejected the option to fly anywhere, due to the massive amounts of exhaust fumes from airplanes ruining the ozone layer, the planet’s natural UV shield, the journey from Europe to the US is expected to take quite a lengthy period of time.

    “As I don’t use planes, I will have to get across the Atlantic in some other way. I haven’t yet decided how I’ll do it, but this way or another I’ll reach the destination”, the teenager remarked adding that she has at least to try all possible means.

    She has applied for a year-long leave from school, and is set to start her studies at the Swedish gymnasium (high school studies that normally last for two years in the Nordic country) a year later, which, as Thunberg noted, will by no means have a negative effect on her general level of education.

    “I haven’t yet decided what exactly I will set about doing, I would like to gain knowledge of so many different things, perhaps learn another language”, the activist recounted.

    Thunberg’s one-person protest has grown into a massive international movement that has united thousands of people across the world. Greta, a Nobel Prize nominee, came into the spotlight when she made a speech at a conference in Davos, and the EU Parliament in Strasbourg as well as a tete-a-tete meeting with the Pope. 

    Police is seen as climate change activists demonstrate during the Extinction Rebellion protest, at Canary Wharf DLR station in London, Britain April 17, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    UK Environmental Activists Threaten to Block London’s Heathrow Airport – Reports

    In Scandinavia, she is commonly referred to as "Climate Greata" and boasts a lot of media coverage being venerated by the political establishment despite her repeated negative portrayal of their actions as insufficient. Sweden's goal to become carbon neutral by 2045 has been called "the world's most ambitious climate law".

    Meanwhile, Greta's name has stirred a certain controversy after in 2018, Ingmar Rentzhog, founder of the non-profit We Don't Have Time Foundation, who claims to have "found" and "developed" Thunberg, reportedly employed her as an unpaid young volunteer and used Thunberg's name and image without her knowledge or permission to raise funds.

    Related:

    Outrage as Eid al-Fitr Replaces National Day Feast in Swedish Municipality
    Swedish Rape Report Sees No Link Between Sex Crime Wave, Migrants
    Hungary May Scrap Swedish Jet Deal for US F-35 Over War of Words - Report
    Swedish Municipality That Banned Jihadis Outlaws Islamic Headscarves for Girls
    People With Right-Wing Views Have Lower Confidence in Media – Swedish Survey
    Tags:
    Nobel Peace Prize, planes, protest, ecology, politics, Greta Thunberg, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse