Register
14:08 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Scientists

    Ew! Swedish Scientists Concoct 'Green' Bio-Plastic From Smelly Faecal Molecule

    CC0
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Despite being based on an aromatic unit that occurs naturally in human faeces and accounts for its unpleasant smell, the new sustainable plastic developed in Sweden is claimed to be completely odourless.

    The recent success of bio-plastic polyethylene furanoate (PEF), which instead of common oil-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) uses the hydrocarbon compound furane extracted from, among others, maize, wood and cereals, prompted experiments with other renewable materials in plastic production at Lund University.

    A scientific group led by Baozhong Zhang, associate professor at Lund University's Centre for Analysis and Synthesis, has developed a "green" fossil-free bio-polyester that lab experiments have proven is more durable than both ordinary plastic and other bioplastics, as well as potentially better suitable for recycling, the scientific portal Forskning.se reported.

    Indolepolyester, created by Zhang's PhD student Ping Wang, is claimed to be superior to both PET and PEF in many ways. Unlike PET and PEF, which decompose at 70 to 86 degrees Celsius, Wang's indole plastic can withstand a temperature of 99 degrees and allows for endless recycling.

    "What we have seen is that indole has better mechanical properties that make it more durable. This can lead to better recycling in the future. At present, PET bottles can only be recycled once, then they must be used for other things, such as textiles", associate professor Baozhong Zhang told Forskning.se.

    ​Although based on indole, a substance produced by several bacteria and known for its heavy faecal stench, the new bio-polyester is completely odourless.

    "Once you make this into a plastic, it changes completely and it doesn't have any smell", Zhang assured the news outlet The Local, lamenting the fact that indole was previously largely ignored by the scientific community as a sustainable source of plastics.

    READ MORE: 'Dirty Money': Danish Excrement Donors Getting 'Filthy Rich'

    Today, indole is only produced on a small scale and is mainly used in perfume and pharmaceuticals. However, mass production of indole from sugar by fermentation using bacteria is fully possible. Still, such a process must first be analysed in detail before calculating production costs.

    Despite being present in faeces, this does not mean sewage works will become the plastic factories of the future. According to Zhang, indole can also be made from various resources in nature, such as amino acids and numerous plants.

    Currently, almost all plastic is made from fossil fuels (mostly crude oil). Today, plastic production accounts for six percent of global oil consumption. A switch to green technology would thus alleviate the carbon footprint.

    Related:

    Microplastic, Not Fantastic: Tons of Litter Wash Ashore in Norway
    Out of Head: Microplastics in Seawater Makes Fish Go Nuts
    Tags:
    sustainable development, environment, human feces, microplastics, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse