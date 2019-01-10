Register
01:17 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People visit Joshua Tree National Park in the southern California desert Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

    Citing Damage by Visitors, Understaffed Joshua Tree National Park Shuts Down

    © AP Photo/ Krysta Fauria
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As of Thursday morning, Joshua Tree National Park in southern California will be temporarily closed due to damage caused by people during the partial US government shutdown.

    National parks across the US have not received the necessary federal funding to patrol their territory and pay their employees. With very few park rangers working to prevent off-road driving by visitors, some of the Joshua Tree National Park's namesake trees have been destroyed. 

    The sun rises behind the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers faced a partial government shutdown early Saturday after Democrats refused to meet President Donald Trump's demands for $5 billion to start erecting a border wall with Mexico
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Trump’s Administration Bodes ‘Fascist Government’ as Shutdown Enters Day 17

    "Park officials are identifying the additional staff and resources needed to address immediate maintenance and sanitation issues and will utilize funds from the park fees to address those issues per the recently updated National Park Service contingency plan during a lapse in appropriations," the park said in a statement on its website.

    "While the vast majority of those who visit Joshua Tree National Park do so in a responsible manner, there have been incidents of new roads being created by motorists and the destruction of Joshua trees in recent days that have precipitated the closure," the statement added.

    However, park officials plan to "restore accessibility to the park in addition to limited basic services in the coming days," according to the park's Twitter account.

    During the past few days, several people have volunteered to help clean the park, which spans nearly 800,000 acres east of Los Angeles, near San Bernardino and Palm Springs, and draws around 4 million visitors every year.

    Earlier this week, Yosemite National Park (in California's Sierra Nevada mountains) announced on Twitter that the John Muir and Mist Trails to Vernal and Nevada Falls, as well as Tuolumne and Merced Groves, would be closed beginning January 5 "for safety and human waste reasons."

    ​Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park also tweeted December 22 that it will not monitor or update its social media during the federal government shutdown.

    "We are happy to report, some areas of Bryce Canyon National Park remain accessible. However, access may change without notice," the park added in its tweet.

    ​Multiple federal United States government departments and agencies have been closed, after Congress refused to throw its support behind US President Donald Trump's $5.6 billion demand for a border wall with Mexico. 

    The Critical Hour
    Trump to Make a Case for Border Wall Funding, Dems Set to Respond

    According to a Tuesday CNBC report, around 420,000 workers are working without compensation, while another 380,000 are simply staying at home as a result of the shutdown, which extended into Day 18 Tuesday, according to a CNBC report.

    On Sunday, Trump said his administration was "very strongly" considering declaring a national emergency if Democrats in Congress refuse to fork over money for the wall.

    "We're looking at a national emergency, because we have a national emergency," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "We have a crisis at the border of drugs, of human beings being trafficked all over the world. They're coming through. And we have an absolute crisis, and of criminals and gang members coming through. It is national security. It's a national emergency.

    Related:

    Hillary Calls to 'Counter Trump's Lies' on Border Wall, Gets Roasted Online
    Trump Hopes to Resolve Gov't Shutdown in Meeting With Congressional Leadership
    Trump, Pence to Attend Senate Republican Policy Lunch on Wednesday
    Trump to Make a Case for Border Wall Funding, Dems Set to Respond
    Trump Says Trade Talks With China 'Going Very Well'
    Tags:
    government shutdown, park ranger, shutdown, Yosemite National Park, national park, Donald Trump, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse