Register
22:12 GMT +308 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Leopard

    Leopard Captured After String of Deadly Attacks in India

    CC0
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Indian Forest Department recently captured a leopard that is believed to have killed two people and attacked several others in India’s Pavi Jetpur in the Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat.

    According to the Times of India, 50-year-old Balu Rathwa was recently attacked and killed by a leopard while plucking cotton in his field near Vavdi village in Rajkot in early January. He was instantly killed when the leopard grabbed him by his neck. His wife, who was nearby at the time of attack, suffered minor injuries. It was unclear how she was attacked. 

    Snow Leopard or Ounce, uncia uncia, Running through Mountains
    © East News / Gerard LACZ
    WATCH Snow Leopard Spotted in China's Uygur Autonomous Region

    On Sunday, a leopard attacked and severely injured an eight-year-old girl, Mittal Rathwa, who was sent to a hospital in critical condition.

    Officials say the leopard soon after attacked a two-year-old boy in the same village. Chirag Rathwa was sleeping when the leopard attacked him a few meters from his house. The leopard dropped the boy in a nearby forest as villagers chased after them. However, the boy died shortly thereafter from his injuries.

    According to the Indian Express, what is believed to be the same leopard recently attacked another farmer, Ramsing Rathwa, in the same village. The farmer managed to escape with major injuries. 

    Leopard
    CC0
    Indian Leopard Rescued After Unfortunate Fall

    On January 7, the leopard was located by authorities hiding in a farm and was tranquilized after a group of 150 forest officers set up eight cages with traps throughout the Pavi Jetpur forest area to catch the big cat. The cages emitted goat sounds to attract the leopard, and five shots of tranquilizers were fired at it by officials before animal went down.

    The leopard was then transferred to a local rescue center. The cages will remain in the forest for the time being in case there is another leopard responsible for the attacks.

    "The leopard has been sent to Pavagadh rescue center. We will now examine the pug marks and the bite marks to confirm if the same leopard had attacked all the four people. We will continue to place our cages in the forest range if there is a possibility of presence of another leopard," Divisional Forest Officer Nilesh Pandaya recently told Indian Express.

    The Indian Forest Service did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Related:

    3 Bhutanese Nationals Held in India for Wildlife Smuggling
    Coal Mine Accident in India’s Meghalaya Claims Two Lives - Reports
    ‘Enemies Are Too Smart’: India Installs Laser Fence on Pakistan Border - Report
    Netizens Divided Over Radio Canada Clip Mocking Trudeau's Trip to India
    India Opens Gate to Bring ASEAN Closer Through Myanmar
    Tags:
    forest, attack, leopard, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse