US Still Not Intending to Participate in Paris Climate Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States does not intend to participate in the Paris Agreement on climate change, the US State Department said in a statement, following the UN climate conference in Poland's Katowice.

"The Administration’s position on the Paris Agreement remains unchanged. On June 1, 2017, the President announced the United States intends to withdraw from the Paris Agreement absent terms more favourable to the American people," the Saturday statement reads.

During the conference, the United States emphasized its balanced approach to promoting economic growth and protecting the environment, according to the State Department.

"During COP24, the United States highlighted its balanced approach that promotes economic growth, improves energy security, and protects the environment. This balanced approach is gaining traction with pragmatic partner countries who recognize we can protect economic growth and energy security while preserving the environment," the statement reads.

The 24th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24) took place on December 2-14. The main goal of the conference participants was to discuss ways of implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

The dangers of climate change became more pronounced a year ago after US President Donald Trump announced that the United States, one of the countries producing the largest amount of carbon emissions in the world, would be withdrawing from the Paris Agreement on climate change. Washington formally notified the United Nations of its intention on August 4, 2017. However, the country cannot officially exit the accord until November 4, 2020.

The Paris climate deal, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, went into force on November 4, 2016. It has been ratified by 184 of the 197 parties to the accord. The deal aims at keeping the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.