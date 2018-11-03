WATCH Flaming Meteor Shooting Across Alabama and Arkansas on Halloween Week

An orange meteor with a green tail stone was spotted and even filmed above Alabama and Arkansas on Friday night. According to the National Weather Service Birmingham Alabama Twitter account, the extraterrestrial stone fell from the sky and landed near a US National Weather Service station at Shelby County Airport.
We saw a few reports of an orange meteor with a green tail. We happened to capture it on our webcam here at our office in Calera/Shelby County Airport! 🌠 pic.twitter.com/dK7EaAVjiy— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) 3 ноября 2018 г.
In Arkansas, Little Rock news station KARK also reported the event.
VIDEO — Meteor seen from Perryville from KATV viewer Wes Harris #ARWX pic.twitter.com/1ojbSTMVeg— Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) 3 ноября 2018 г.
