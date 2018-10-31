Two People Killed in Avalanche in New Zealand's National Park - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand police confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that two people were killed following an avalanche at Aoraki Mount Cook National Park.

"Police can confirm that two people have died following a reported avalanche on Mt Hicks, in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park. The Rescue Coordination Center was alerted to the incident via a personal locator beacon this morning," the statement read.

Police said a group of three people were ascending Mount Hicks when they were caught in an avalanche, which killed two mountain guides. A third person, a woman, managed to free herself.

In March this year, a 400-meter wide avalanche started at an altitude of about 2,200 meters above the sea hit the Swiss ski resort in the Vallon d'Arbi region near to Riddes in canton Vaud. One person was confirmed died back then.