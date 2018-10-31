Two People Killed in Avalanche in New Zealand's National Park - Police

"Police can confirm that two people have died following a reported avalanche on Mt Hicks, in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park. The Rescue Coordination Center was alerted to the incident via a personal locator beacon this morning," the statement read.
In March this year, a 400-meter wide avalanche started at an altitude of about 2,200 meters above the sea hit the Swiss ski resort in the Vallon d'Arbi region near to Riddes in canton Vaud. One person was confirmed died back then.
