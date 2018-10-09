Register
22:07 GMT +309 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hurricane Michael

    Fast Moving Hurricane Michael Targets Florida Panhandle (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    © REUTERS
    Environment
    Get short URL
    7 0 0

    Hurricane Michael, which strengthened to Category 2 intensity Tuesday, is expected to speed toward the Florida Panhandle as a Category 3, with storm surge flooding, winds of at least 110 miles per hour and flooding rainfall. The hurricane is also expected to bring wind gusts and rainfall to other parts of the southeastern US Wednesday.

    "Michael could develop into a potentially catastrophic event for the northeastern Gulf Coast," the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee, Florida, announced Monday afternoon.

    ​During a news conference on Tuesday just north of Panama City, Florida Gov. Rick Scott referred to Michael a "massive storm" that could bring "total devastation" to parts of the state. So far, a state of emergency has been declared in 35 Florida counties from the Panhandle to Tampa Bay. Scott has already activated 2,000 members of the Florida National Guard in anticipation of potentially the strongest hurricane to make landfall along Florida's Panhandle Gulf Coast in 13 years.

    On Monday afternoon, Scott also announced that state health officials are working with hospitals and nursing homes to prepare for the storm. Last year, 14 people died following Hurricane Irma when a South Florida nursing home lost power and air conditioning due to the storm.

    ​On Monday afternoon, US President Donald announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was "getting prepared" for a storm that "looks like a big one."

    ​"Never ends, but we're all prepared, and hopefully it won't be as bad as it's looking. It looked a couple of days ago like it was not going to be much, and now it's looking like it could be a very big one, so we're prepared, and good luck," Trump said, addressing the International Association of Chiefs of Police convention in Orlando.

    ​According to weather.com, Michael is presently centered 360 miles south of Panama City, Florida, and is heading north. Mandatory evacuation orders have gone into effect for around 120,000 people in Panama City Beach and other low-lying parts of the coast in Wakulla and Bay Counties.

    "It's very chaotic," Cathey Parker, owner of Parker Realty of Mexico Beach (located just outside of Panama City), told WJHG/WECP Tuesday. "We have to bring the porch furniture in on all of them, and then some of them want the windows boarded up, the sliding glass doors."

    ​In some parts of Bay County, residents reported waiting up to 40 minutes for gasoline.

    "It's really different to be under that kinda pressure: to try to save your home, to try to save your family, to try to, you know, prepare yourself," resident Tammy Wilson told WJHG/WECP Tuesday.

    ​In addition, Panama City's airport will be closed Wednesday, when Michael is forecasted to make landfall. All major airlines have canceled flights to the city that day. According to reports, Fort Myers Beach, Florida, is also currently experiencing some storm surge from Hurricane Michael.

    Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has also declared a state of emergency in that state, anticipating widespread power outages from Michael. Power outages may even extend into parts of southern Georgia, according to weather.com.

    Related:

    Carolinas Contend With Aftermath of Fearsome Hurricane Florence
    Dead Fish Cover Road After Hurricane Florence Flooding Recedes
    Fake Photo of Trump Rescuing Hurricane Victims Surfaces Once More (PHOTOS)
    Alabama Declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Michael Targets US Coast
    The Unnatural, Manmade Disasters: Capitalism & Hurricane Florence
    Tags:
    emergency, rain, hurricane, flooding, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse