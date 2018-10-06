Register
02:53 GMT +306 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A 22-pound iron meteorite found in central Michigan that may be worth $100,000

    Rocks to Riches: US Man Discovers Meteorite Found on Farm Is Worth $100K (VIDEO)

    © YouTube screenshot; Central Michigan University
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A central Michigan man surprised scientists recently when he presented a 22-pound space rock found on a farm that he’d been using as a doorstop and show-and-tell prop. Now he has to decide whether to give it to science or cash in on its estimated $100,000 price.

    The man, who asked to remain anonymous, came into possession of the meteorite when he bought a farm in Edmore, Michigan, in 1988. The man he bought it from told him his father had found the meteorite in a small crater back in the 1930s after it crashed into the property. "It made a heck of a noise when it hit," the seller said, ABC 12 reported.

    Meteor lights up Western Australian skies, rattling homes with sonic boom
    © Screenshot/Perth Observatory
    ‘The Dog Went Psycho': Meteor Lights Up Australian Sky, Rattles Homes with Loud Boom (VIDEOS)

    After moving away a few years later, the man took the rock with him, using it as a doorstop and sending it to school with his children for show-and-tell.

    Then, when a meteor streaked across midwestern skies this past January, he read stories about people finding hunks of the shooting star and selling them. That gave him an idea: "I said, 'Wait a minute. I wonder how much mine is worth,'" he told Central Michigan University's CMU News.

    That's how his hefty bit of space wound up on the desk of Mona Sirbescu, a geology faculty member in Earth and atmospheric sciences at CMU, who said she "could tell right away that this was something special" when the man pulled the rock from his bag.

    And indeed it is something special. The sixth-largest meteorite ever found in Michigan, the rock could be worth $100,000. An X-ray fluorescence instrument determined it to be 88 percent iron and 12 percent nickel — a very pricey metal down here on planet Earth.

    Fireball Streaks across the sky over Russia!!!
    © Photo: YouTube/ZGoldenReport
    Biggest Meteor Explosion of 2018 Detected Over Russia (VIDEO)

    "Iron meteorites typically consist of approximately 90-95 percent iron, with the remainder composed of nickel and trace amounts of heavy metals including iridium, gallium and sometimes gold," CMU News noted.

    Sirbescu cut off a slice of the rock, polished it and sent it to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, which confirmed her conclusion.

    ABC 12 indicated the institution, which is sometimes called "the nation's attic" for its enormous and eclectic collection of memorabilia (or so it claims), may seek to buy either the piece sent to it or the entire meteorite, which is now known as the Edmore meteorite.

    CMU News also indicated that UCLA "guru of iron meteorites" John Wasson was studying the space rock, performing a neutron activation analysis to determine its chemical composition.

    The milky way and traces of meteors illuminate the sky over Burg on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn, northern Germany, Friday, April 20, 2018 when the Lyrids meteor shower went down
    © AP Photo / Daniel Reinhardt
    Perseid Meteor Shower Parent Comet Could Wipe Out Humanity - Astrophysicist

    Other people have also expressed interest in buying it, including a geology museum in Maine as well as that museum's curator, who wants it for their private collection.

    Do you have a rock you think is a meteorite? Apparently many people do. Sirbescu said she's been asked by people for years about their finds.

    "For 18 years, the answer has been categorically 'no' — meteor wrongs, not meteor-rights," she said.

    According to the DIY website WikiHow, some of the telltale signs a given pebble might've plummeted from the stars include having an irregular shape, being at least weakly magnetic, having a surface that looks like it's melted and resolidified, and having shiny little metal flakes visible under a magnifying glass on its surface.

    Related:

    Meteor Lights Up Australian Sky, Rattles Homes with Loud Boom (VIDEOS)
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Annual Perseids Meteor Shower Expected to Bring the Oooh! and Aaah!
    Perseid Meteor Shower Parent Comet Could Wipe Out Humanity - Astrophysicist
    Meteor Reportedly Explodes Over US Air Base, Military Keeps Silence
    Tags:
    net worth, iron, nickel, meteorite, sell-off, geology, science, Smithsonian, Michigan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse