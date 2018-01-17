Register
00:25 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A car dash cam captures a view of a meteor near Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018 in this still image from video obtained from social media

    Michigan Meteor Shakes Things Up with 2.0 Earthquake (VIDEOS)

    © REUTERS/ Youtube / Mike Austin
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Late Tuesday, residents in Michigan were left a bit shaken after a meteor decided to light up the night and bring with it an earthquake.

    Moments after the meteor flew across the region around 8 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service confirmed that it caused a "magnitude 2.0 earthquake." The United States Geological Survey later indicated the quake was centered roughly five miles west-southwest of New Haven, Michigan.

    But according to John Bellini, a geophysicist at the National Earthquake Information Center, this wasn't a traditional earthquake that Michiganders felt. In fact, it was the meteor's boom, aka its sound waves, that triggered the rumblings and led to the seismometer recording the 2.0 quake, he told Live Science.

    However, the measurement doesn't exactly indicate the energy that the meteor released.

    "There's no way to translate the actual energy from an air blast into seismometers," Bellini told the outlet. "They're not designed to measure vibrations coming from the air."

    ​Though officials were initially unsure of what caused the great shake of 2018, the National Weather Service and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) later confirmed the culprit in the situation.

    "After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor," a tweet from the agency stated. "We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor."

    Bill Cooke, an official with NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office, told The Detroit News that the phenomenon was "definitely a meteoroid."

    ​According to the American Meteor Society, aside from Michigan, the meteor was also visible in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and even in Canada. The society later concluded that it was a "slow moving meteor" traveling at a speed of 28,000 mph.

    This isn't the first time that a meteor's power has been registered on a seismograph. In 2013, the Chelyabinsk meteor that flew across Russian skies on February 15 registered as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake, Live Science reported.

    Related:

    Look at Cute Michigan Ermine Fidgeting in Front of Cameras
    Octogenarian Michigan Democrat Conyers Outed as Latest Lothario, Faces Charges
    Michigan Senate Passes Bill Allowing People to Carry Firearms in Gun-Free Places
    USS Michigan Nuclear-Powered Submarine on the Way to South Korea
    Russian-Linked Facebook Ads Appeared to Specifically Target Michigan, Wisconsin
    Tags:
    earthquake, meteor, Michigan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok