Register
23:17 GMT +315 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mangkhut typhoon

    Direct Hit: Super Typhoon Mangkhut To Strike Two China Nuke Plants

    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Two nuclear power plants are in the track of deadly Super Typhoon Mangkhut, which is projected hit mainland China as early as Sunday.

    Emergency response teams have been briefed on the storm as it approaches the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and the Yangjiang Nuclear Power Station, both in Guangdong province, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported Saturday. 

    Vehicles damaged by Typhoon Jebi are seen in Kobe, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Mandatory credit Kyodo
    Typhoon Jebi Leaves at Least 11 Dead, 600 Injured in Japan (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    "All emergency personnel are at their posts and have conducted their preparatory work. The Taishan plant is fully prepared for the typhoon, and everything is in its place," Chinese officials stated, according to SCMP.

    The Taishan plant is about 135 kilometers south of Hong Kong while the Yangjiang plant is some 230 kilometers west of Hong Kong.

    Yangjiang plant manager Chen Weizhong said on Chinese messaging app WeChat that "all departments must attach the highest level of importance to this and adhere to high standards to strictly ensure the preventive measures are implemented."

    Officials in China are trying to avoid another Fukushima-like disaster. In March 2011, a tsunami resulting from a 9.0 magnitude undersea earthquake caused Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's power supply and emergency generators to fail. Due to the power failure, meltdowns occurred in three reactors, resulting in the release of large amounts of radioactive material into the groundwater and subsequently into the ocean.

    A Yangjiang resident recently told SCMP that she had stocked up on food supplies in preparation for the typhoon. 

    Passersby using umbrella struggles against a heavy rain and wind as Typhoon Jongdari approaches Japan's mainland in Tokyo, Japan July 28, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Issei Kato
    Transportation Disrupted in Japan as Strong Typhoon Cimaron Approaches Mainland

    "I am scared," she said. "Even though Yangjiang has typhoons every year, this time it is very strong. I bought some vegetables that can be kept for a few days."

    However, another resident, who runs a tea shop, is not worried about the typhoon.

    "We're not worried because even if the typhoon is strong, the Yangjiang nuclear plant will take the appropriate measures to ensure it is secured."

    "The sun is shining outside. Customers are not talking about the typhoon, they said it is very hot and asked us to turn the air conditioning up," the resident added.

    Mangkhut is currently barrelling through the Philippines — where it killed 16 according to early reports — and is predicted to reach the Chinese mainland Sunday.

    According to the China Meteorological Administration, the typhoon maintains a yellow alert, the second-highest level on the typhoon scale.

    Related:

    Severe Typhoon Prompts Evacuation Warning for 26,000 Osaka Residents – Reports
    Typhoon in Desert: UK Clinches Multi-Billion Jet Sale Deal With Saudi Arabia
    Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Typhoon-Hit Vietnam
    USS John S. McCain Diverted to Philippines Following Typhoon and Hull Crack
    Powerful Typhoon Forces Mass Evacuation in Japan
    Tags:
    nuclear, typhoon, China, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse